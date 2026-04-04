UK state pension age raised to 67, but concerns grow over poverty risk for over-60s

State pension age will rise gradually to 67 by April 2028.

Over 100,000 people nearing retirement may face poverty due to the delay.

Weekly payments will increase by 4.8 per cent under the triple lock policy.

The UK state pension age increase has officially begun, with millions now expected to wait longer before receiving payments. The retirement threshold, currently set at 66, will gradually rise to 67 between April 2026 and April 2028, affecting those born after April 1960 first.

The change is being introduced in stages, adding one extra month to the pension age every two months. For some, that means a short delay. For others, it quietly reshapes retirement plans altogether. Those born between April 6 and May 5, 1960, will be among the first to see their payments pushed back.

The government frames the move as a response to longer life expectancy and rising pension costs. But the shift also reflects a broader reality: more people are expected to stay in work well into their late 60s and beyond.

The hidden cost of waiting

While payments are being delayed, the pension itself is rising. Under the triple lock policy, the new state pension will increase by 4.8 per cent to £241.30 a week, or £12,547.60 annually. The older basic state pension will rise to £184.90 a week, or £9,614.80 a year.

Even so, experts suggest the timing matters as much as the amount. A growing number of people may struggle to bridge the gap between stopping work and receiving their pension.

Research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies indicates that raising the pension age tends to reduce incomes and increase poverty among those affected, particularly for individuals already out of work or dealing with health issues. It also points out that working-age benefits are significantly lower than pension support, leaving some with limited financial cushioning.

Separate estimates suggest around 100,000 people nearing pension age could fall into poverty as a result of the delay. Charities argue the impact is uneven, hitting lower-income groups, carers and those with disabilities much harder.

Laurence O’Brien, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the people most affected are often those least able to adapt, as quoted in a news report, adding that targeted financial support may be needed alongside future increases.

A system under pressure

There are wider questions about how sustainable the system is becoming. The rise to 67 is expected to save the Treasury around £10 billion a year by 2030, largely by reducing the number of people eligible for payments at any given time and keeping more individuals in the workforce.

Employment data suggests that when the pension age rises, more people tend to stay in jobs longer, with participation increasing by around 10 percentage points among affected age groups. But that does not necessarily mean everyone can work longer. Health conditions, caregiving responsibilities and limited job opportunities still create barriers.

There are also regional disparities. In some areas, people remain in good health well into their late 60s, while in others, healthy life expectancy can fall below the early 50s. This raises questions about whether a uniform pension age fairly reflects different realities across the country.

Looking ahead, the next increase to 68 is currently scheduled between 2044 and 2046, though that timeline remains under review. Some experts believe the retirement age could rise even further for younger generations, possibly into the 70s, as demographic pressures build.

For now, the shift to 67 marks another step in a gradual but significant change. The pension may still be rising in value, but for many, the bigger question is how to manage the years before it arrives.