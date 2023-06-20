Rishi Sunak’s political adviser Ameet Jogia receives MBE

Ameet Jogia received his MBE from Buckingham Palace

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak’s political adviser at No10, Ameet Jogia, received his MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) from Buckingham Palace, a statement said.

He has been honoured for his services to politics and public service. Jogia was one of the last people to receive an honour by Her late Majesty The Queen last year, the statement added.

He has been a leading activist for the Tory party since the age of 16 for over 20 years. He is a councillor in Harrow, serving as a magistrate and school governor.

Jogia started his political career in Westminster as a political aide to Lord Dolar Popat, supporting him in the Lords as a minister and trade envoy for almost 15 years.

In December 2022, he was chosen by Sunak to join his new team at No10.

Jogia is also co-chair of the Conservative Friends of India, the party’s largest affiliate member group.

At his investiture ceremony, he was joined by his wife Priya Jogia, his father-in-law and former president of Lohana community north London, Deepak Jatania and his political mentor Lord Popat.