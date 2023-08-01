Ameet Jogia is new Tory candidate for Hendon

Jogia has been a leading activist for Tories since the age of 16

Ameet Jogia

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak’s political adviser at No10, Ameet Jogia, has been selected as the Tory candidate for Hendon constituency.

The selection was made after long standing MP Matthew Offord announced that he would step down at the next general election, according to a statement.

The final selection was hotly contested between Jogia and Hendon Conservative association chairman councillor Alex Pragner.

“It is a tremendous honour to have been selected as the candidate for Hendon. This is an area that is very special to me and I look forward to working with all the team in representing one of the most diverse areas in the country,” said Jogia.

As a Harrow councillor, co-chairman of the Conservative Friends of India and over 20 years of service to the party, Jogia is well known in the area, the statement added. He was also a former aide to Lord Dolar Popat.

Born in Hendon, the British Indian has been a life long resident in north west London.

Recently, he received an MBE for his services to politics and public service. He has been a leading activist for Tories since the age of 16 for over 20 years.

Jogia started his political career in Westminster as a political aide to Lord Popat, supporting him in the Lords as a minister and trade envoy for almost 15 years.

In December 2022, he was chosen by Sunak to join his new team at No10.