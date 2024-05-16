  Asian property owner admits planning enforcement breach - EasternEye

Asian property owner admits planning enforcement breach

Amran Khan admitted breach of a planning notice after uPVC windows were installed in a conservation area

North Staffordshire Justice Centre

By: Kerry Ashdown

A property owner has admitted breach of a planning notice after uPVC windows were installed in a conservation area – but he said the building’s tenants were responsible for the work.

Amran Khan added that the tenants were already occupying the commercial premises in Woodbank Street, Burslem, when he acquired it.

He told Newcastle magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday (13) he “had no right” to get involved with the work taking place – and other properties nearby had uPVC windows installed.

Khan, of Rushton Road, Cobridge, pleaded guilty to breaching an enforcement notice issued in March 2019 by Stoke-on-Trent City council. This required uPVC windows to be replaced with timber-framed versions.

Robinay Johns, prosecuting on behalf of Stoke-on-Trent City council, said: “The property is in a conservation area and the windows have been removed and replaced with white uPVC windows. Khan is the owner of the property and he is legally responsible.

“An enforcement notice was served on Khan, who was given a six month period to remove the uPVC windows and install original windows. This period of time has elapsed and there has been no compliance with the enforcement notice.”

The court was told metal-framed windows were in place when Khan bought the property. He said: “I didn’t know I was responsible for this.

“I had no rights to get involved with it. The tenants said the windows were in a really bad condition and they informed me they had changed the windows.

“I applied for planning permission which was refused. My next door neighbours have uPVC windows.”

Magistrates gave Khan a 12-month conditional discharge. But he must pay £531.44 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Magistrate Wayne Gough said: “I have quite a bit of sympathy with you, given what we have heard. However it is important that you engage at all levels with the council on this.

“While we understand you have commercial tenants in at the moment, you are still the owner of that property and it is your responsibility. It is not just going to go away for you.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)