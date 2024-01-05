Website Logo
  • Friday, January 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Concerns raised over Sikh activist’s sudden death

Despite earlier assertions by West Midlands police of conducting a thorough inquiry into Avtar Singh Khanda’s death, concerns were raised about the lack of essential investigative actions

A portrait of late Sikh activist Avtar Singh Khanda is hanged on a wall in the Panjab Broadcasting Channel television station studio, where he previously worked, in Smethwick, near Birmingham, central England, on October 18, 2023 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A senior Conservative MP, Neil O’Brien, has raised concerns about the sudden death of Sikh activist Avtar Singh Khanda in Birmingham last year. Writing to Home Secretary James Cleverly, O’Brien who is the MP for Harborough questioned the circumstances surrounding Khanda’s death, particularly as it coincided with reported plots to kill Sikh activists in North America.

Expressing deep concern, O’Brien highlighted discrepancies in the police investigation.

Despite earlier assertions by West Midlands police of conducting a thorough inquiry into Khanda’s death, points were raised about the lack of essential investigative actions, such as gathering statements from family, friends, colleagues, employers, retracing Khanda’s steps before his illness, or studying threats against him, The Guardian reported.

According to O’Brien, Khanda’s residence was also not visited and neither was a case number issued by the police.

The MP’s letter urged clarification from the police on the specifics of their investigation.

O’Brien said, “If this is correct, is it possible to find out from West Midlands police what their investigation consisted of, if not the actions above?”

Khanda, a vocal advocate for Khalistan, a separate Sikh state, was admitted to Birmingham’s Sandwell hospital in June and diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, passing away two days later.

His death was deemed natural, but skepticism lingered among friends and family, prompting calls for a formal inquest.

Despite initial assurances from West Midlands police of a comprehensive review, revelations later emerged that essential investigative measures weren’t undertaken. The police, instead, referred the matter to the coroner, stating no suspicious circumstances were found.

O’Brien’s letter marks a significant intervention by a prominent British politician and intensifies pressure on authorities to delve deeper into Khanda’s demise.

Representing a constituency with a substantial Sikh population, O’Brien emphasised the family’s plight, stressing on the necessity for a thorough investigation to offer closure.

He said, “While I obviously am in no position to judge the facts of this case, it is concerning that the bereaved family of this young man have been left feeling that his death has not been properly investigated, which much make it difficult for them to find peace.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pro-Khalistan graffiti appears again on Hindu temple in US
US
Indian American real estate developer charged in $93m fraud
UK
Probe into prison worker’s alleged sexual relationship with Zara Aleena’s killer
News
US-based Indian activist applauds initiative allowing diaspora contributions to Ram Mandir
News
Camden council names housing block after British Indian spy
News
New charity role for finance expert Nikhil Kamath and mental health advocate Dr Neerja Birla
News
Nuria Sajjad’s parents still waiting for crash answers
News
Assam bus-truck collision kills 12 as dense fog grips India
News
Election in second half of 2024, signals Sunak
News
Concerns mount as NHS sees surge in registered ‘ghost patients’
UK
British Indian man gets jail term for masturbating on train
News
Modi takes on critics in rare media interview
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW