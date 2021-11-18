Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919

Entertainment

Connect: Nayanthara’s new film announced on her birthday

Connect poster (Photo from Ashwin Saravanan’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

In 2015, Nayanthara had teamed up with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan for a horror movie titled Maya. It was one of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year.

Now, the director-actress duo has teamed up once again for a horror movie titled Connect. On Nayanthara’s birthday (18), the makers announced the film and shared the first look poster.

Saravanan tweeted, “6 years later & the reunion has finally happened. Extremely honoured to be working with the one and only! Thank you @VigneshShivN brother & @Rowdy_Pictures for backing my vision. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what we are up to. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara #Connect.”

He shared another poster of the film and wrote, “Here’s the second look of #Connect featuring @HaniyaNafisa . Still hard for me to believe the kind of talent we have landed for this film. #Nayanthara mam. @AnupamPKher sir. #Sathyaraj sir. We are just getting started. More updates to follow soon. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara.”

Connect is produced by Vignesh Shivan under his banner Rowdy Pictures.

Talking about other projects of Nayanthara, the actress will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Atlee’s next. Atlee’s movie will mark her Bollywood debut and she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in it.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5 on December 3
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film gets postponed, avoids clash with Shamshera
Entertainment
Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins through surrogacy
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra turns Yodha for Karan Johar’s new production venture
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023
Entertainment
Saqib Pandor’s short film Gupt Gyaan to premiere on Amazon miniTV
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: If you aren’t greedy for adulation, you can’t be a true…
Entertainment
Abhay Deol and Karan Deol’s Velle to arrive on December 10
Entertainment
Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali agreed to postpone Gangubai Kathiawadi for RRR
Entertainment
Karan Johar excited to judge Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on Colors
FILM
Hollywood success stories of south Asian stars
Entertainment
Abhimanyu Dassani: I have been in a long-distance relationship (Exclusive)
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Zomato dissolves step-down subsidiary in UK
India’s top court quashes ‘skin-to-skin sexual assault’ order
Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5 on December…
Britain remembers the Indian army’s sacrifice
Siddhant Chaturvedi: From small town boy to a big deal…
Climate of change at COP26
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE