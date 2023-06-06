Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Entertainment

Confirmed: Salman to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

The second season is set to stream on Jio Cinema from June 17.

Salman Khan (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After weeks of speculations, it has been confirmed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is set to stream on Jio Cinema from June 17.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a new teaser featuring none other than Salman.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, like its previous season, will be shorter in duration as compared to its television counterpart.

Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season. On the other hand, three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15).

If reports are to be believed, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui and Rajeev Sen are expected to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

