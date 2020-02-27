Confirmed! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video

Asim Riaz has been in the news from the day Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end. There were reports of him starring in Student Of The Year 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. However, Karan Johar had denied the reports on Twitter.

A few days ago, there were also reports of Asim teaming up with Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video, and well, the reports have turned out to be true. Jacqueline took to Instagram to share an Insta story with Asim. The two have met for the rehearsal of the music video.

According to a report in a tabloid, the track is a recreated version of a folk song which featured in a Bollywood film decades ago. While talking to the tabloid, Jacqueline stated, “It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some desi steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern, too.”

The actress also stated that she is looking forward to work with Asim. Jacqueline said, “Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me.”

The song is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru will be directing it.

We are sure Asim Riaz fans are super excited to watch him shaking a leg with Jacqueline.