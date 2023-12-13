Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

Drama

Comedian Sukh Ojla on her upcoming show ‘Hot Aunty Summer’

Hot Aunty Summer is scheduled at Soho Theatre, London, 9-11 May.

Sukh Ojla (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla, who has performed on such TV shows as The Big Asian Stand-Up Show (BBC Two), Comedy Guide to Life (Dave), Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club (ITV), Comedy Central Live, and features in Sky’s Dating No Filter, is gearing up for her next show Hot Aunty Summer.

When asked about the show, she tells a publication, “Turning 40, not having hit any of the milestones that I thought I would have hit at this point – getting married, having a baby, owning a house, owning a really nice set of towels from John Lewis. I grew up in a culture where aunties are women who are not related to you but basically friends of your mum or any woman a similar age to your mum. I grew up being massively criticised by these women who were not very positive role models at all.”

She further said, “Even now, young people say, “Oh, she’s such an aunty.” It’s a bit of an insult. And I’m trying to reclaim that word because I am now the age they were. I thought aunties were 150 … but no, they were just in their late 30s. The show is a bit of a manifesto and call to arms about how the aunties of this generation, even if we don’t have kids of our own, can be a really positive driving force for the next generation. I’ve made it sound like a Ted Talk. It’s not. There’ll be funny bits in it.”

Ask her if she has any preshow rituals, Ojla says, “If I don’t have a preshow poo, I don’t have a good show. I also like to get to a venue about an hour and a half early and do a full vocal and physical warmup as if I’m doing a play. Whereas other comedians often stroll in five minutes before their showtime with a pint in their hand, I am there doing full-on tongue twisters and breathing exercises. And then there’ll always come a moment, where for about a minute, I really kick myself for not listening to my mum and getting a job at HSBC when I was 21.”

Hot Aunty Summer is scheduled at Soho Theatre, London, 9-11 May.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Lubna Kerr, Nikhil Vyas among winners at MGCfutures Bursaries
Drama
Nita on opening of West End blockbuster ‘Mamma Mia’
Drama
10 Nights’ UK tour announced
Entertainment
Indhu Rubasingham announces her final season as artistic director of Kiln Theatre
Entertainment
‘The Hunger Games’ stage adaptation set to open in London in 2024
Entertainment
UK stage and screen star Haydn Gwynne passes away at 66
Entertainment
First look revealed for Lolita Chakrabarti’s adaptation of ‘Hamnet’ at Garrick Theatre
Entertainment
Anya Chalotra to lead ‘Cold War’ musical at the Almeida
Entertainment
British Asian playwrights Tanika Gupta and Anupama Chandrasekhar to join once in a…
Entertainment
Irvine Iqbal onboards National Theatre’s musical version of ‘The Witches’ – see full…
Entertainment
The Royal Court Theatre announces cast for Milli Bhatia’s ‘Blue Mist’
Entertainment
Hit Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ will come to India in August
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW