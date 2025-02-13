Skip to content
Colombia considers ban on Pablo Escobar merchandise

The proposed law aims to curb the glorification of Escobar, who was responsible for thousands of deaths during his time leading the Medellín cartel.

Pablo-Escobar-merchandise-Getty

Escobar, killed by security forces in 1993, remains a figure of global interest, with his image appearing on souvenirs like T-shirts, mugs, and keychains. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

COLOMBIA’s Congress is considering a bill that would ban the sale of merchandise featuring drug lord Pablo Escobar and other convicted criminals.

The proposed law aims to curb the glorification of Escobar, who was responsible for thousands of deaths during his time leading the Medellín cartel, reported BBC.

Escobar, killed by security forces in 1993, remains a figure of global interest, with his image appearing on souvenirs like T-shirts, mugs, and keychains.

While some view these items as historical mementoes, others argue they trivialise the violence and destruction he caused.

Juan Sebastián Gómez, a congressman and co-author of the bill, said the country should not allow difficult aspects of its history to be commercialised through street merchandise.

The bill proposes fines for sellers and temporary business suspensions for those who violate the ban, BBC reported.

Vendors selling Escobar-themed goods argue the ban would affect their livelihoods. Joana Montoya, a stall owner in Medellín’s Comuna 13, said Escobar-related products contribute significantly to her income.

“This merchandise benefits many families here. It helps us pay our rent, buy food, and look after our kids,” she told the BBC.

Some vendors estimate that up to 60 per cent of their sales come from Escobar items.

Supporters of the bill believe the country should focus on other aspects of its history. Gómez noted that Colombia's association with Escobar has led to global stigma, and that other nations do not commercialise figures like Hitler or Mussolini.

Gonzalo Rojas, whose father was among 110 people killed in the 1989 bombing of Avianca flight 203 ordered by Escobar, sees the bill as an important step.

However, he believes more should be done to educate people about Escobar’s crimes rather than just banning merchandise.

Medellín’s mayor has endorsed the bill, calling the sale of such items “an insult to the city, the country, and the victims,” reported BBC.

The bill must pass four stages in Congress before it becomes law.

