Drug dealer who compared himself to Pablo Escobar jailed

Shahen Ahmed, 34, was sentenced to nine years for his role running drug lines across Tower Hamlets.

Shahen Ahmed (Photo: Met police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A DRUG dealer from east London, who likened himself to notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison.

Shahen Ahmed, 34, of Tower Hamlets, was convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court for his involvement in the supply of Class A drugs after a targeted police operation.

Ahmed’s arrest came as part of Operation Yamata, a police initiative focused on dismantling drug supply networks across London.

Between December 2021 and June 2022, Ahmed was found to be running three drug lines under the name “Killah,” supplying crack cocaine and heroin across the Tower Hamlets area.

Following an investigation, officers from the Metropolitan Police executed a warrant at Ahmed’s Stevedore Street address in June 2022. There, they discovered a large quantity of Class A drugs and more than £60,000 in cash, which Ahmed had hidden. He was promptly arrested, charged, and held in custody.

Further investigation revealed that Ahmed had been concealing over £600,000 of illicit cash through his business accounts. Detectives from the Met’s Economic Crime Unit are now working to seize these assets under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Ahmed styled himself as a kingpin, boasting about his control over the streets of east London.

In a video recovered from his devices, Ahmed compared himself to Pablo Escobar, proudly claiming that he “ran the streets” much like the Colombian cartel leader, who dominated the global cocaine market in the 1980s.

Detective inspector Sam Bennett, who led the operation, expressed concern over Ahmed’s casual attitude towards his criminal activities.

“My team seized a number of devices from Ahmed. On examination my officers found a video of Ahmed proudly bragging to an unknown passenger about his criminal activity, referring to himself as ‘Pablo’ and running the streets,” he said.

“Drugs are inextricably linked to violence and misery on our streets. They blight communities and ruin lives. To see Ahmed talk so casually and proudly about his involvement is a concern but it also motivates us and makes us even more determined to bring people like him to justice.

“Thanks to my officers and their hard work and diligence, Ahmed now has even more in common with his famed idol – a significant jail sentence.”

Detectives from the Met’s Economic Crime Unit are currently taking steps to recover the funds through the Proceeds of Crime Act.