  • Saturday, June 26, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
Cold Case director Tanu Balak on shooting the film during the pandemic

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Tanu Balak’s Cold Case starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 30th June 2021. Recently, while to PTI, Balak opened up about shooting the film during the pandemic, and its OTT release.

Cold Case was shot across Trivandrum, Kerala, in a 50-day schedule with some portions being filmed in Varanasi. Balak stated, “The major challenge was that we shot the film during the pandemic. It was the main risk, there were restrictions too. We kept our crew of nearly 200 people in a hotel, most of them didn’t even go home. That’s how we shot the film, with masks and proper precautions. I think Prithviraj didn’t even see my face properly (throughout the shoot) as I had my mask on. Not only me, the entire crew, and all the technicians. Most of the people didn’t see each other’s faces.”

Balak said the team was fortunate that despite a long shooting schedule, no one from the crew contracted Covid-19.  “We couldn’t afford a schedule break because all are busy actors, it would have been impossible… Luck was in our favour,” he added.

Cold Case was earlier slated to release in theatres, but due to the second wave of Covid-19, the makers decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video.

While talking about its OTT release, Balak said, “We shot the film keeping in mind that it would have a theatrical release. Because it also has supernatural elements, theatres provide a good ambience, with the sound effects. We had planned it for theatres but didn’t expect the second wave. It’s great that we have the platform of Amazon. With theatres, we wouldn’t have got this wide a reach.”

Cold Case also stars Aditi Balan, Anil Nedumangad, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Suchitra Pillai.

