Cobra teaser: Chiyaan Vikram is all set to take us into the intriguing world of mathematics
Cobra teaser: Chiyaan Vikram is all set to take us into the intriguing world of mathematics


Cobra poster (Photo from Seven Screen Studio Twitter)
By Murtuza Iqbal



A few days ago on music composer AR Rahman’s birthday, the makers of the Tamil film Cobra had announced that the teaser of the film will be out on 9th January 2021. The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role and the teaser of the film has been released.

Seven Screen Studio took to Twitter to share the teaser of the film. They tweeted,  “A world of numbers & the genius #ChiyaanVikram,Loaded wit all things intriguing,presenting the #CobraTeaser dir. by @AjayGnanamuthu ,An @arrahman Musical Link:-  https://youtu.be/8ScCLfGGOPY #Cobra @Lalit_SevenScr @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 @roshanmathew22 @theedittable @dop_harish.”

Well, the teaser is interesting and Chiyaan Vikram is damn good as usual. The movie also stars Irfan Pathan and he is good in the teaser. Srinidhi Shetty looks pretty in the teaser and Roshan Mathew leaves a mark.



The music of Cobra is composed by AR Rahman, so we can expect some really good songs in the film and we get a glimpse of it in the teaser.

Directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra was slated to hit the big screens on Eid last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.

Fans of Chiyaan Vikram will get to watch the teaser of Cobra on the big screen as well. It will be attached with Vijay starrer Master which is slated to hit the big screens on 13th January 2021.










