Classical dance legend Kanak Rele passes away; Hema Malini pays tribute

Rele received various awards and prizes over her nearly eight-decade-long dancing career, including the Padma Shri (1989), Padma Bhushan (2013), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1994), Kalidas Samman (2006), M. S. Subbulak.

Photo credit: ANI

By: Mohnish Singh

Saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee Kanak Rele, the Mohini Attam dancer, on Wednesday, Hema Malini paid tribute to her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini dropped a couple of pictures with the late legend dancer.

After hearing this news, the actor penned an emotional note on Instagram. “A sad day and a great loss for all of us, especially for me. There was a fondness and mutual respect we shared. Padma Vibhushan Dr. Smt. Kanak Rele, the Mohini Attam dancer, choreographer and founder of Nalanda Dance Research Centre’s passing is the end of a great era for the world of classical dance. Her contribution to this world is colossal Kanak Ji’s beauty and personality is eternal,” read the note.

She added, “My heartfelt condolences to her wonderful family and members of Nalanda. I will always cherish our friendship.”

As soon as the news was posted, industry people dropped their messages.

Actor- Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran wrote, “Om Shanti….another legend leaves us in tears…..our dance fraternity will miss you, ma’am.”

Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are trained Odissi dancers. They have performed together for various charitable events.

(ANI)