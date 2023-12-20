Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

City of London Freedom honours for leading Indian bankers

(From left to right) Rehana Ameer, Ashok Kumar Vartia, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Rakesh Kumar, Loknath Mishra, Sharukh T Wadia, Madhur Kumar, Arbind Kumar Choudhary, Manish Gupta and Munsur Ali.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE City of London Corporation has honoured eight senior figures from Indian banks based in the Square Mile to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The award recognises the trade relationship between the UK and India’s financial services sectors.

The leaders who received the Freedom of the City honours on December 13 were: Madhur Kumar (Bank of Baroda), Manish Gupta, (Bank of India), Ashok Kumar Vartia (Export-Import Bank of India), Sharukh T Wadia (IndusInd Bank), Rakesh Kumar (India Infrastructure Finance Company), Loknath Mishra (ICICI Bank), Sudhir Kumar Sharma (State Bank of India) and Arbind Kumar Choudhary (Union Bank of India).

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli, said: “British and Indian investments support over a million jobs in both India and the UK. The City of London is grateful for the invaluable contribution of Indian bankers to the Square Mile.”

Chair of the Freedom Applications Policy & Resources Sub-Committee, Rehana Ameer, said the occasion signalled “a shared commitment to unlocking new opportunities, fostering innovation and deepening ties between the City and India to embark on a journey of mutual prosperity and strengthened financial cooperation.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
February deadline for India-UK FTA talks to allow for election campaigns?
HEADLINE STORY
Indian MPs suspended over calls for parliament security breach debate
UK
Inflation hits lowest level in more than two years
HEADLINE STORY
Asda’s debt leverage declining, asserts Mohsin Issa
UK
Top accountancy body under fire for lack of diversity
HEADLINE STORY
India emerges as global growth star, says IMF
Business
India’s love of homegrown single malts shakes up Pernod, Diageo
INDIA
Legal battle threatens Indian tycoon Singhania’s fortune
UK
Tata Steel ties up with Imperial College in decarbonisation efforts
HEADLINE STORY
Asian groups missing from labour market in UK
Business
Europe acts to secure supplies of essential medicines
Business
Pakistan keeps high rate to cool inflation
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW