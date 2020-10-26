‘Church has always been a source of strength’, says Kamala Harris

US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said that the church has always been a source of strength and a place for reflection for her.







At a drive-in church service in Southfield, Michigan on Sunday(25), Harris revealed that in her private conversations with God, she asks for strength and protection and guidance to do the right thing.

“We must live it in our actions. That’s the kind of faith I was taught early on, pastor,” she said.

While referring the 2016 election, the 56-year-old Harris said: “In 2016, Trump won by just on an average two votes per precinct. Think about that — the power of the vote. So let’s make sure that doesn’t happen again, shall we? And that means: let’s make sure everybody votes.







“We know we can do better, and we know there is so much at stake, and we know the ancestors are relying on us to not let them down when there is so much at stake. Show the country and show the world that Detroit made the difference in this election.”

Harris said that one in 1,000 black people in America has died from Covid and the estimate is that one in 500 would die by the end of the year, if it is not controlled.

“Black people are three times more likely to contract the disease, twice as likely to die from it, and it is not surprising that it has everything to do with longstanding racial disparities in all of these systems,” she said.







Harris will head to Texas Friday(30), the last day of early voting in the state.

According to reports, nearly 7 million Texans, roughly 40 per cent of all registered voters, had voted till Saturday(24).

Biden’s wife, Dr Jill Biden, and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, have made campaign stops in Texas in recent weeks. Joe Biden, however, has stuck to more traditional battleground states such as Pennsylvania.







The October poll shows that Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a major political problem. Forty-four per cent of Texans said they have no confidence in Trump’s ability to keep the public safe from the virus, up from 32 per cent who said so last month.

The poll, however, shows that Texas voters continue to feel more confident about Trump’s ability to manage the economy compared with Biden.





