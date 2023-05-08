Chrome Pictures launches exciting new initiative Paying It Forward

By: Mohnish Singh

Chrome Pictures has launched an exciting new initiative called ‘Paying It Forward’ in association with Crimsen Tales. The objective is to provide young aspirational people with the opportunity to engage directly with renowned personnel from various fields and learn from industry experts.

Chrome Pictures, founded by Director-Producers Amit Sharma, Hemant Bhandari, and Aleya Sen, is known for its innovative approach to entertainment, producing both quirky and thought-provoking commercials and cutting-edge films such as Badhaai Ho.

Crimsen Tales is a dynamic creative hub that goes beyond the world of cinema. It offers a wide range of artistic pursuits, including literature, music, folk culture, architecture and designing, culinary arts, and more. It’s a vibrant community of talented individuals who come together to share their passion and creativity. It’s a place where anything and everything is possible and the only limit is your imagination!

The first panel, ‘Women at the Table,’ featured some of India’s top Women Producers, who shared their experiences and provided valuable insights to the attendees. The panel included an illustrious line-up of producers: Shobha Sant (Head of Content and Alliances, Jio Studios), Apurva Bakshi (Producer Awedacious Originals), Amita Madhvani (Producer RMF & Equinox), Monisha Advani (Producer Emmay Entertainment) and Sahira Nair (Senior Creative Producer). It was moderated by Sidharth Jain (Story Ink and House of Talikes)

Aleya Sen shared her vision of ‘Paying it Forward’ stemmed out of a life lesson learned from her father-mentor, Late Mr. Niloy Sen. The best possible way to ‘Pay Back’ is to ‘Pay it Forward’. Supporting this mission Amit Sharma expressed being overwhelmed with the success of their first event. Bringing it all together was an excited and feisty team headed by Prachi Thadhani, Creative Producer.

Chrome Pictures is all set for its next release, Trial Period, directed by Aleya Sen. Much awaited is the next directorial of Amit R Sharma’s ‘Maidaan’ starring Ajay Devgn. Crimsen Tales is already gearing up to host their next event very soon.

Stay tuned for what's next on the horizon! But wait, it gets even better – this is just the beginning! Crimsen Tales is already gearing up to host their next events very soon.