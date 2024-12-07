Surviving a credit crunch Christmas

Budget-friendly ideas for the holiday season ahead

This Christmas, find joy in simple and meaningful celebrations.

By: Anjali Mehta

THE ongoing cost-of-living crisis means many families will have to scale back their Christmas celebrations this year.

However, having less money to spend does not mean losing the joy of the festive season. In fact, it can be a perfect opportunity to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye has compiled 20 budget-friendly ideas to help you make the most of the holidays.

Time: Whether it is babysitting, cooking, house cleaning or volunteering for a charity, giving your time can be one of the most meaningful gifts. Create fun vouchers for family and friends that they can redeem throughout the year.

Game night: Instead of splurging on expensive outings, organise a fun-filled games night at home. Bring out your favourite board games, invite friends, and add a festive twist by coming in fancy dress. Losers can do hilarious dares like singing or dancing for the group. Compete to crown the ultimate holiday champion.

Film fun: Plan an indoor movie marathon featuring festive favourites. Pair it with homemade snacks and drinks for a cosy, budget-friendly evening with loved ones.

Secret Santa: Put a unique spin on the traditional Secret Santa by setting a small budget or asking participants to craft handmade gifts.These personal touches can make the exchange more special.

Donate: Clear out your home by finding useful items to donate to charity shops or homeless shelters. It is a meaningful way to help others while making space in your home.

Time capsule: Collect keepsakes, handwritten notes, photographs, and small, meaningful gifts, then seal them in a time capsule to be opened on a future Christmas day.

Cards and letters: Handmake Christmas cards with heartfelt messages or write meaningful letters to friends and family, expressing how much they mean to you. In the digital age, such gestures carry extra significance.

Memory book: Assemble a scrapbook of old photos, ticket stubs, and other memorabilia that highlight meaningful moments. Add jokes, sketches, and fun captions to make it a truly personal gift.

Songs: Curate a playlist of songs that hold special meaning for someone, then enjoy it together over a homemade meal.

Hamper: Put together a hamper filled with affordable treats like cookies, tea, candles, framed photos, handwritten notes, and small gifts.

Themed party: Host a themed gathering at home, such as a Bollywood night, karaoke, or baking party, where everyone contributes.

Holiday photo booth: Set up a DIY photo booth with fun props, Santa hats, and reindeer antlers. Use a smartphone or Polaroid camera to capture the moments.

Walks: Take a walk in nature to gather pinecones, leaves, and branches for homemade decorations. Visit your city centre to enjoy Christmas lights and free events organised by the local council.

Gratitude: Encourage everyone to write down what they are grateful for and place the notes in a jar or on a wall shaped like a tree. Preserve them in a memory box after the holidays.

Upcycle: Repurpose items like photo frames, mugs, or clothing into unique gifts. For example, repaint a vase, fill a mug with chocolates, or frame an inspiring quote. You can also take old scrabble tiles and shape them into a message.

Treasure hunt: Organise a treasure hunt for kids using household items. It is a fun and creative way to keep them entertained indoors. Online: Look for money-saving tips, sell unused items online, or find bargains on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. You can also research organisations offering. holiday assistance

Shop smart: Compare prices when shopping for gifts to get the best deals. Waiting for Boxing Day sales can also help stretch your budget.

Ask: If you are feeling overwhelmed, do not hesitate to ask close friends or family for support. Organisations like the Samaritans offer free 24/7 helplines if you need someone to talk to.

Good deeds: Kindness is one of the greatest gifts and perfectly embodies the spirit of the season. Whether it involves donating to charity shops, volunteering, calling loved ones, offering compliments, or making a positive impact in any way, no act of kindness is ever wasted. You could also write holiday cards with warm wishes and leave them for strangers to discover, or distribute them in local shelters and elderly care homes to spread cheer and goodwill.