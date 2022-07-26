Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Chris Rock makes another joke about getting slapped by Will Smith: ‘I’m not a victim, motherf****r’

Smith previously described his behaviour at the Oscars as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Will Smith and Chris Rock (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

One particular moment from Oscars 2022 that still continues to make waves has to be Hollywood star Will Smith slapping renowned stand-up comedian Chris Rock on national television. The whole world saw what could be termed as the most controversial moment in the history of Academy Awards live on television.

While some of Smith’s projects were cancelled or put on hold as a result of his insolent behaviour, Rock has been touring with his current stand-up set. Recently, Kevin Hart and Rock performed as part of their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Tour where the latter reportedly made another Will Smith joke.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock joked as revealed by an eyewitness to US Weekly.

Later, while talking about people being over-sensitive and playing the victim, Chris said, “I am not a victim, mother*****r. Yeah, that sh*t hurt, mother*****r. But I shook that sh** off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

He reportedly also referenced the 53-year-old actor as “Suge Smith,” which could possibly be linked to the currently-incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Earlier this month, Hart, who is close friends with both Rock and Smith, said that he hopes both of them can “move past” the violent episode that happened.

“I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so,” he said.

Smith, who has been married to Jada Pinkett since 1997, previously described his behaviour at the Oscars as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Entertainment
From Alia Bhatt to Ram Gopal Varma, celebrities come out in support of Ranveer Singh…
Entertainment
Months after welcoming their first child, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning another child through…
Entertainment
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer receives thunderous response; garners 172 million views in first 24…
Entertainment
Salman Khan on south films doing well: Want to do best, but no formula to…
Entertainment
Kevin Feige responds to Ryan Gosling’s wish to play Ghost Rider: ‘I’d love to find…
Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals meaning behind vagina-scented candles, deets inside
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh lands in legal trouble over his nude photoshoot – check out…
Entertainment
Britney Spears breaks internet as she shares vintage nude picture; fans say, ‘simply…
Entertainment
‘Marvel making a series with a Pakistani Muslim girl at the centre is…
Entertainment
Marvel reveals every upcoming film and show, including 2 new Avengers films, but…
Entertainment
Jason Momoa survives accident involving head-on collision with motorcyclist – here’s what happened
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Chris Rock makes another joke about getting slapped by Will…
An Asian prime minister is ‘now just a matter of…
Passengers are faking disability to skip queues, Heathrow boss blames…
Johnson says his successor should decide on inquiry into Nusrat…
Rugby league-Pride jersey triggers boycott by seven Manly players
ESOMAR names Dr Parves Khan as director general & CEO:…