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Chinmaya Mission launches GCSE programme for Hindu and Sikh students

Educators say the number of students taking Hinduism GCSE examinations has declined in recent decades

Chinmaya Mission launches GCSE

Most schools that offer GCSE Religious Studies do not include Hinduism as an option

Kamal Rao
Kamal Rao
By Kamal RaoMay 07, 2026
Kamal Rao
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GCSE Religious Studies pathways for Hindu and Sikh students in the UK are being expanded through a programme launched by Chinmaya Mission UK amid concerns over limited access to faith-specific study options in schools.

Educators say the number of students taking Hinduism GCSE examinations has declined in recent decades, despite continued interest among young people from Hindu households.

Most schools offering GCSE Religious Studies do not include Hinduism as a dedicated option, even though it is taught earlier in the curriculum. This has left many students with limited opportunities to study their own traditions at GCSE level.

Through its education arm, Chinmaya Academy, Chinmaya Mission UK is now running a structured GCSE Religious Studies programme focused on Hinduism and Sikhism. The course is currently offered in Hendon, Sutton and Gloucester, with a new cohort due to begin in September 2026.

Founded in 1951, Chinmaya Mission operates in more than 300 centres worldwide and has been active in the UK through education, youth programmes and spiritual initiatives.Sandeep Patel, who leads the programme, said the initiative was designed to ensure Hindu and Sikh students are not excluded from studying their own traditions through recognised qualifications.

"This is not about replacing what schools offer, it is about ensuring that Hindu and Sikh students are not left behind by it,” Patel said.

The course follows the AQA examination board syllabus and includes beliefs, teachings and practices in Hinduism and Sikhism, alongside thematic topics such as religion and life, relationships and families, and the existence of God.Students take their exams at local venues, with results counting towards formal GCSE qualifications.

Parents also have the legal right to withdraw children from Religious Studies GCSE courses offered in schools and enrol them in the Chinmaya Academy programme instead.

According to organisers, students from the latest cohort achieved high grades, including one student who completed the qualification two years before their standard GCSE examinations.

The programme also highlights wider questions around how minority faith communities access representation within mainstream education systems in the UK.

For more information or to enrol in the next cohort, visit www.chinmayaacademy.org/gcse

chinmaya missiongcse

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