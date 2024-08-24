Asian twins celebrate ‘almost similar’ GCSE results

Ella and Nina Patel have achieved nearly identical results

Ella and Nina Patel (Photo: Facebook)

By: Pramod Thomas

IDENTICAL twins Ella and Nina Patel, students at St Edmund’s Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton, have achieved nearly identical results in their GCSE exams, reported Express and Star.

The sisters, who have been inseparable in their studies and personal lives, were thrilled to discover just how closely their hard work had paid off.

Ella achieved six Grade 8s, three Grade 7s, and one Grade 6, while Nina earned five Grade 8s, four Grade 7s, and one Grade 6.

The slight difference in their results—just one grade higher for Ella in a single subject—did little to diminish their excitement. Both sisters were proud of their achievements and attributed their success to the many hours they spent revising together.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Ella. “We revised together most of the time, and it’s amazing to see how close our results are.”

According to reports, the British Indian twins’ academic journey has been closely intertwined from the beginning.

Throughout their years at St Edmund’s Catholic Academy, they have shared classes, study sessions, and even the same revision strategies. Their natural bond and mutual support have clearly played a role in their nearly identical academic performance.

“Our study sessions were always more effective because we had each other,” Nina added. “We could bounce ideas off one another and keep each other motivated.”

This is not the first time the Patel twins have shown a striking similarity in their academic achievements. Throughout their school years, they have often received similar marks on tests and assignments, demonstrating not only their academic capabilities but also their shared determination and work ethic.

The twins’ results are particularly impressive in a year when grading standards were expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.They said that they haven’t yet decided on specific career paths.

The number of students accepted into degree courses has increased this year, according to Ucas data. A total of 243,650 18-year-old applicants have secured places at universities or colleges, up from 230,600 last year—a 6 percent rise.