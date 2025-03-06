London court convicts Chinese student of drugging, raping women

Skip to content
Police said Zou filmed himself raping and sexually assaulting the women while they were unconscious. He also kept some of their jewellery and clothing.

London Court Sentences Chinese Student for Drugging & Rape

Zhenhao Zou, 28, lived in south London and used online platforms and dating apps to meet women, according to London’s Metropolitan Police. (Photo: Reuters)

By Eastern EyeMar 06, 2025
A CHINESE student has been found guilty by a London court of drugging and raping 10 women in the UK and China. British police suspect he may have attacked more than 50 other women.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, lived in south London and used online platforms and dating apps to meet women, according to London’s Metropolitan Police (MPS).

He invited them to his home under the pretext of having drinks or studying before drugging them.

Police said Zou filmed himself raping and sexually assaulting the women while they were unconscious. He also kept some of their jewellery and clothing.

He was convicted of 28 offences, including 11 counts of rape, at the Inner London Crown Court. Authorities said they had been able to identify only two of his 10 victims.

"Zou is a serial rapist and a danger to women," said Saira Pike from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service. "We have always been determined to seek justice for both the unidentified and identified victims in this case."

Zou is scheduled to be sentenced on 19 June.

Originally from Dongguan in Guangdong Province, Zou moved to the UK in 2017 and began a PhD at University College London in 2019.

A woman came forward to report him, leading police to search his home. They found drugs, hidden cameras, hundreds of videos, and millions of messages on his laptops and phones.

Investigators determined that he had committed offences in both the UK and China.

British police, who worked with China’s Ministry of Public Security, said some women might be unaware they were attacked.

They urged anyone from the Chinese student community in Britain who had met Zou to come forward.

"Detectives believe there may be more than 50 other women who may have been a victim and have not yet been identified by police," an MPS statement said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

