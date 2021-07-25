Chinese president meets top army officials in Lhasa

China president Xi Jinping (Photo: Kevin Frayer via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

CHINESE president Xi Jinping met top army officials in Lhasa, a strategically important region, on Friday (23), underlining the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet.

He met top officials of the Tibet Military Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), guarding China’s border with India in Arunachal Pradesh, and also called for “fully strengthening the work of training soldiers and war preparation,” the Global Times reported.

This was his first visit to Tibet as President from Wednesday (21) to Friday (23), but it was kept a secret by China’s official media till the end of the tour due to the sensitivities of the trip.

As part of his trip, he first went to Nyingchi, a strategically located town close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh. On Thursday (22), he went to Nyingchi Railway Station, learning about the overall design of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway and how the Lhasa-Nyingchi section has been operated since June 25.

Thereafter, Xi visited the provincial capital Lhasa by the recently launched high-speed train.

“Xi met with representatives of troops stationed in Tibet, calling for efforts to strengthen military training and preparedness in all aspects and make contributions to the lasting stability, prosperity and development of Tibet,” the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the CPC-run tabloid Global Times stated that Xi in his meeting with the PLA representatives “stressed that the local troops should fully strengthen the work of training soldiers and war preparation and contribute positive strength to promote the long-term stability and prosperity of Tibet”.

Xi’s first visit to Tibet coincides with the current India-China military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

He said that at present, Tibet is at a new historical starting point of its development, and the CPC’s leadership must be upheld and the path of “socialism with Chinese characteristics” must be followed.

“It has been proven that without the CPC, there would have been neither new China nor new Tibet,” Xi said.” The CPC Central Committee’s guidelines and policies concerning Tibet work are completely correct.”

China is accused of suppressing cultural and religious freedom in the remote Himalayan region, but the country has rejected such accusations.

During his visit, Xi stressed on full implementation of the CPC’s fundamental guidelines governing religious work, respecting the religious beliefs of the people, adhering to the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs.

He also stressed on governing religious affairs in accordance with the law and guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to a socialist society, the Xinhua report said.

Beijing has been cracking down on Buddhist monks and followers of the Dalai Lama, who continues to be the widely admired spiritual leader and worshipped by Tibetans.

Xi also pushed the Tibetan government and the military to strengthen border security by improving the infrastructure of the border villages.