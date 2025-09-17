China reportedly bans Nvidia chip sales as CEO expresses disappointment

Highlights:

China’s Cyberspace Administration has reportedly ordered tech firms to stop using Nvidia’s AI chips



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says he is “disappointed” but will remain “patient”



Huang is visiting the UK alongside other tech leaders during Donald Trump’s state visit



Nvidia became the world’s first $4tn company earlier in 2025 amid the AI boom



Huang responds to reported China directive

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang has said he is “disappointed” following reports that China has told its leading technology firms to halt purchases of the company’s artificial intelligence chips.

Speaking to reporters in the UK, Huang added that he would remain “patient” in light of the reported order from China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration. “There are a lot of places we can’t go to, and that’s fine,” he said.

Background to chip restrictions

Nvidia is the world’s leading chipmaker, central to the global AI boom with its processors powering data centres worldwide. China, meanwhile, has been working to develop its own semiconductors as part of a broader AI strategy to reduce reliance on US technology.

The company had already faced restrictions in China. Its most advanced chips were previously banned from sale to the country before US President Donald Trump reversed the decision in July. As part of an unusual arrangement, Nvidia must pay 15% of its Chinese revenues to the US government.

Financial Times report

According to the Financial Times, China’s Cyberspace Administration recently told domestic technology firms — including major players such as DeepSeek, Tencent and Alibaba — to stop buying Nvidia’s specially designed China-market chips.

Shares in Nvidia were down more than 1% in pre-market trading following the news.

Support for US policy

Asked about the geopolitical tensions, Huang said he would support the US as it sought to resolve the issues and would convey the same message directly to President Trump if asked.

Huang is one of several technology leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, attending Trump’s state visit to the UK. They are expected to join a state banquet on Wednesday evening.

UK investment and tech collaboration

Despite the reported setback in China, Nvidia has continued to expand its footprint elsewhere. The company recently announced it would supply chips to the Stargate UK data centre, a major project in north-east England involving OpenAI, Arm and NScale. The commitment forms part of a broader UK-US technology pact.

Valuation milestone

Nvidia became the first company in the world to surpass a $4tn (£2.9tn) market valuation earlier this year, underscoring its dominance in the AI sector even as geopolitical tensions shape its global reach.