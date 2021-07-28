Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 422,022
Total Cases 31,484,605
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,654

HEADLINE STORY

Children in Lambeth council’s foster homes ‘abused for decades’

Strong male hands cover little girl face with emotional stress, pain, afraid, call for help, struggle, terrified expression.Concept Photo of abduction, missing, kidnapped,victim, hostage, abused child

By: Pooja Shrivastava

HUNDREDS of vulnerable children – aged two to 19 – suffered sexual abuse, rape, violence and intimidation in children’s homes run by London’s Lambeth council over several decades from the late 1960s, according to a report on Tuesday (27).

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) condemned the south London council over the abuse which took place in five homes from the 1960s to the 1990s, saying abusers were “easily able to infiltrate homes and the foster system”.

“With some exceptions, they [Lambeth Council staff] treated children in care as if they were worthless,” according to findings of the report.

Children in residential homes and foster care were “raped, assaulted and abused” and felt “untouchable” due to a “culture of cover-up”, the study found.

Titled “Children in the care of Lambeth Council”, authors of the 228-page report said abusers deliberately sought out jobs that gave them access to vulnerable children.

An investigation into five children’s residential units showed that Lambeth council disciplined only one member of senior staff after 705 complaints from former residents of children’s homes and those in foster care since the 1960s.

Shirley Oaks and South Vale were found to be among the “brutal places where violence and sexual assault were allowed to flourish”, the report said.

Another care home, Angell Road, “systematically exposed children (including those under the age of five years) to sexual abuse,” the report said.

A resident of Shirley Oaks between 1964 and 1969 told BBC how she was “violently, sexually abused” by a doctor from the age of 12, adding that the abuse continued every week for two years until her school intervened.

Another former resident in one of the Lambeth council’s care homes told the IICSA that she was often “tranquilised”, “raped continuously” and as a result became pregnant at 15.

In one case, paedophile John Carroll was allowed to remain in his job as the boss of a care home, despite senior officials learning he had a conviction for child sexual abuse in 1986, media reports said. He was fired in 1991 – but over “financial irregularities”.

The IICSA report partly blames the Labour council’s battle against the Conservative government in the 1980s, saying it sought to “take on the government” to the detriment of local services.

“During that time, children in care became pawns in a toxic power game within Lambeth Council and between the council and central government,” the report said.

With a warning that the true number of victims will be much higher than formally recorded, the IICSA has also called on the Met Police to consider a criminal investigation into why allegations of sexual abuse made by a boy, later found dead at the Shirley Oaks care home, were not investigated properly.

Professor Alexis Jay OBE, chair of the inquiry, said “bullying, intimidation, racism, nepotism and sexism” thrived within the Labour council for many years, against a backdrop of corruption and financial mismanagement.

The probe was carried out by IICSA, which was set up in 2015 after a series of high-profile sex abuse scandals. The organisation focuses on cases where organisations and institutions have failed to protect children from sexual abuse.

Lambeth Council has apologised and accepted the report’s findings, which has come after several other probes into historic sexual abuse, institutional failings and cover-ups in the UK.

The IICSA will present its final report bringing together the results of more than a dozen inquiries to MPs next summer.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK lifts quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from US and EU
News
Power List salute to Covid heroes
News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Get your jab,’ says vaccine minister Zahawi
News
Pandemic will end by ‘September or October’, says expert as cases fall for seven days
News
Exclusive: Asian refugee thanks UK for changing his life
News
UK to invest £132m in Kenya to support green homes, clean energy
HEADLINE STORY
Dr Kailash Chand lived a ‘life of service to his patients and fellow…
News
South Asians 2.3 times more likely to face stop and searches than white…
News
Johnson launches new crime plan as MPs raise concern over ‘discriminatory’ stop-and-search proposal
News
‘Life expectancy in UK lowest in mixed ethnic and White groups’
News
UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in key services
HEADLINE STORY
Former Tameside doctor and NHS campaigner Dr Kailash Chand dies at 73
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympics: Britain win gold in swimming relay, just miss world…
UK lifts quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from US and EU
STEM sector’s lack of diversity ‘will hold Britain back
After Cold Case, now Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi to premiere on…
Windrush compensation scheme process ‘is too complex’ for victims, report…
‘One in three Britons has multiple chronic health issues’