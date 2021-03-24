Trending Now

Children in Britain to get Covid-19 vaccinations from August: report


(Photo REUTERS/Dado Ruvic).
(Photo REUTERS/Dado Ruvic).

CHILDREN in Britain will start receiving a Covid-19 vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum national immunity from the coronavirus, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday (23).



That timeline would be months earlier than expected, the newspaper said, citing two sources involved in the plans.

Government officials are waiting on the findings from a child vaccine study being run by Oxford University on the vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca before making a final decision on the rollout.

The Telegraph report said safety data from the study of 300 volunteers aged between 6 and 17 was expected shortly, with conclusions due in June or July. Oxford University did not give a date for the completion of the study at the time of its launch last month.



The UK department of health and Oxford University did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A total of 28,327,873 Britons have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to official data.















Most Popular

Sri Lanka secures $1.5bn loan from China

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Swaminarayan temple in Kingsbury

India homes 32 of the 40 most-polluted cities in the world: report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests negative for Covid-19, to resume the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi post the quarantine period?

14 jihadists sentenced to death over plot to kill Bangladesh prime minister



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×