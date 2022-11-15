Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said.

Split Ends Repair Treatment. Smiling African Woman Applying Essential Oil Spray On Her Curly Brown Hair At Home, Cropped Image, Closeup

By: Melvin Samuel

Environmental phthalates – toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products – may cause increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumours among women, according to a study.

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. Although phthalates are known to be toxic, they are currently unbanned in the US, they said.

“These toxic pollutants are everywhere, including food packaging, hair and makeup products, and more, and their usage is not banned,” said study corresponding author Serdar Bulun, from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, US.

“These are more than simply environmental pollutants. They can cause specific harm to human tissues,” Bulun said.

Fibroids are muscular tumours that grow in the wall of the uterus. Fibroids are almost always not cancerous. Not all women with fibroids have symptoms.

Bulun said up to 80 per cent of all women may develop a fibroid tumour during their lifetime.

One-quarter of these women become symptomatic with excessive and uncontrolled uterine bleeding, anemia, miscarriages, infertility and large abdominal tumours necessitating technically difficult surgeries.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, found that women with high exposure to certain phthalates such as DEHP and its metabolites have a high risk for having a symptomatic fibroid.

DEHP is used as a plasticiser to increase the durability of products such as shower curtains, car upholstery, lunchboxes, shoes and more.

Previous epidemiological studies have consistently indicated an association between phthalate exposure and uterine fibroid growth, but this study explains the mechanisms behind that link.

The scientists discovered exposure to DEHP may activate a hormonal pathway that activates an environmentally responsive receptor (AHR) to bind to our genetic material, DNA, and cause increased growth of fibroid tumours.

“Interestingly, AHR was cloned in the early ’90s as the receptor for dioxin, the key toxin in the agent orange,” Bulun said.

“The use of agent orange during the Vietnam war caused significant reproductive abnormalities in the exposed populations, and dioxin and AHR were thought to be responsible for this,” the scientist added.

(

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Watch: Rishi Sunak, Modi, meet for first time at G20 Summit
News
Pay doesn’t reflect minority ethnic Britons’ academic success: Study
News
Rishi Sunak: Migrant deal with France will make a difference, more to do
News
Gruesome Delhi murder shocks India: Boyfriend kills live-in partner, chops of body in 35 pieces
News
I will put my name in this month’s IPL auction: Adil Rashid
News
40 per cent of Londoners could default on their rent: Poll
News
Mukesh Ambani enters race to bid for English football club Liverpool: Report
News
T20 WC: ‘Big Match Stokes’ powers England to second title win, beat Pakistan…
INDIA
At £26 billion, Tirupati Balaji temple one of India’s richest
HEALTH
Having slightly unripe bananas every day can reduce risk of cancer
HEADLINE STORY
UK economy: A crisis in the making for some time with India trade…
News
India-born structural biologist Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan among Order of Merit winners
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW