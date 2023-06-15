Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Check out these fun facts about characters of ‘Adipurush’

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, releases on June 16.

A still from Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

With a day away from its theatrical release, fans are eagerly waiting for India’s magnum opus, Adipurush. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, here are a few facts about the characters to keep you excited to watch the film.

Prabhas will play Raghav, which is another name for Lord Ram. Om Raut, changed the names of the characters because he thinks “calling the lead character Ram makes him automatically divine in the eyes of the audience, whereas naming him Raghav makes him human and approachable.”

Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, which is Sita’s other name. At the final trailer premiere event in Tirupati, Kriti spoke about her character. “A character that very rare actors get to do in their whole career and I was able to do it in just nine years because of your prayers, blessings, and love that I am here with you today. So thank you for all the love.”

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Raavan, but he is called Lankesh in Adipurush. He has also played a villain in Om Raut’s Tanhaji.

Sunny Singh, known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, will play Shesh, Lord Ram’s younger and obedient brother.

Devdatta Nage, known for films like Om Raut’s Tanhaji, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara!, and Satyameva Jayate, will play the role of Hanuman but would be called Bajrangi in the film.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally tomorrow.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Khalnayak’ turns 30; Sanjay Dutt thanks Subhash Ghai for casting him
Entertainment
Alia jets off to Brazil for Tudum 2023
Entertainment
Theatre owners, trade experts predict bumper opening for ‘Adipurush’
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ records good advance booking for opening day
Entertainment
Irrfan and I were supposed to do ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: Kangana
Entertainment
‘Fukrey 3’ to land on December 1
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut begins prep for action movie
Entertainment
SRK has this to say about daughter Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’
Entertainment
Director says Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ is more violent than ‘Kabir Singh’
Entertainment
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ crosses £5 million mark in 10 days
Entertainment
Prime Video to premiere ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ on June 23
Entertainment
‘The Archies’: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor unveil new poster
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW