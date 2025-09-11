Skip to content
Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead: The key details

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while addressing students at the Orem campus on Wednesday. Video from the scene showed him seated under a tent, responding to questions when a single gunshot was heard.

Charlie Kirk

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, building it into the largest conservative youth organisation in the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
Highlights:

  • Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah Valley University
  • Shooter fired from a rooftop in what police called a “targeted attack”
  • Federal, state and local agencies involved in ongoing manhunt
  • Political leaders across parties condemn the killing

A MANHUNT was underway Thursday after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, an attack that has sparked concerns of rising political violence in the United States.

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while addressing students at the Orem campus on Wednesday. Video from the scene showed him seated under a tent, responding to questions when a single gunshot was heard. He fell back in his chair as the crowd panicked.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the shooter, dressed in dark clothing, fired from a nearby rooftop in what was described as a “targeted attack.” Authorities confirmed that Kirk was rushed from the venue by his security team but later died.

Witness accounts

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, who attended the event, told Fox News the shot was fired as Kirk was answering a question about transgender and mass shooters.

“First question was about religion. He went on for about 15-20 minutes. Second question, interestingly, was about transgender shooters, mass shooters, and in the midst of that, the shot rang out,” Chaffetz said.

“As soon as that shot went out, he fell back. Everybody hit the deck... a lot of people started screaming, and then everybody started running.”

Students at the university described the scene as chaotic.

“It makes me feel like I should be very careful about expressing my political ideas,” said Samuel Kimball, a software engineering student. “If I was someone considering going into politics, I’d be afraid to get shot.”

Attendees hold candles during a candlelight vigil and prayer event for Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Getty Images)

Manhunt and investigation

Federal, state and local officers launched door-to-door searches, but the suspect remained at large. The FBI opened a digital tip line and confirmed that two men were briefly detained and later released. One man, George Zinn, was charged with obstruction, but authorities said neither detainee had current ties to the shooting.

There was some confusion during the search when FBI Director Kash Patel initially posted online that the suspect had been caught, before correcting the statement an hour later.

Orem city mayor David Young confirmed multiple agencies were investigating but said no arrests had been made.

Political reactions

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death on his Truth Social account, calling him “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk.” In a video statement from the Oval Office, Trump blamed the “radical left” for the killing.

“For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals,” Trump said. “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today. My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it.”

Trump also ordered US flags on federal buildings to be flown at half-staff until Sunday.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the killing as a “political assassination.”

“I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this: we will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law,” Cox said. “And I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty here in the state of Utah.”

Responses across political spectrum

Vice President JD Vance wrote, “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.”

Former president Joe Biden said: “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt, said she was “horrified.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned the killing, saying “political violence has no place in America.”

Kirk’s influence

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, building it into the largest conservative youth organisation in the country. Known for his social media presence, he was an influential voice among younger voters and a key ally in Trump’s political base.

The Utah event where he was killed was the first of about 15 appearances scheduled through October.

His death follows the killing of a Democratic lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota three months ago.

(With inputs from agencies)

