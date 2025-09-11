Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling

Authorities continue searching for the shooter as false information spreads online and the investigation raises security concerns.

Charlie Kirk assassination: Manhunt, misinformation and a country unravelling

Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah Valley University

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Charlie Kirk, 31, shot dead at Utah Valley University during a student event; shooter still at large.
  • FBI falsely announced an arrest, later retracting the claim, raising questions about investigation handling.
  • Retired Canadian Michael Mallinson wrongly accused online as the shooter; misinformation spread rapidly on social media.
  • Security at the event was minimal, with no bag checks.

The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a student event at Utah Valley University has left the nation shaken and investigators scrambling. The 31-year-old was fatally shot in the neck while answering questions under a campus tent, in what officials are calling a sniper-style attack. The shooter remains at large, and the aftermath has exposed investigative missteps, rampant misinformation, and a dangerous level of political vitriol that threatens to push an already polarised America closer to the edge.

Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah Valley University Getty Images


Manhunt or mismanagement?

While Kirk’s body was still en route to the morgue, the FBI announced an arrest. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that a “subject” was in custody, then later wrote that the individual had been released after interrogation, statements that conflicted with those of other local officials and added to early confusion about whether a suspect was actually detained.

Within hours, the Bureau retracted the statement. No shooter was in custody. Instead, one man, George Zinn, had been detained and charged only with obstruction before being released; officials say he was not tied to the shooting. The actual assassin remained at large, likely dressed in dark clothing, armed with a rifle, and vanished from a rooftop roughly 137–183 metres from the stage. Authorities later said they recovered a bolt-action rifle believed to have been used.

This embarrassment for the agency came on the same day three former senior FBI officials filed a federal lawsuit alleging politically motivated firings and accusing leadership, including Director Kash Patel, of politicising bureau personnel decisions.

Digital witch hunt

While investigators combed through footage and witness statements, the internet took matters into its own hands.

Michael Mallinson, a 77-year-old Canadian retiree, became the face of the assassination online after a fake Fox News account posted his photo alongside the caption: “This is the shooter.”

The post went viral. Thousands shared it. Hate poured in. Even automated tools and chatbots (including xAI’s Grok) echoed the false identification proving how AI and social platforms can amplify misinformation in real time.

Mallinson was nowhere near Utah. He had not left Toronto. On YouTube, creators used footage of Kirk’s killing as clickbait. On Telegram and fringe platforms, users celebrated his death.

Graphic footage circulated widely, reposted by some YouTube and TikTok channels and amplified on fringe and encrypted platforms, where pockets of users celebrated the killing. The assassination was not just a news event, it became content.

Security failures laid bare

Kirk was a controversial figure. He knew it. His team knew it. Yet security at the event was shockingly lax. Students and attendees say no bag checks were conducted. While Kirk had private security alongside six university officers, the setup was more suited to crowd control than to the threat of a long-range attack. The shooter used that exposure to their advantage


Political and international fallout

The killing has reverberated far beyond Utah. Donald Trump called Kirk “legendary,” while Turning Point affiliates in the UK and Australia declared him a martyr. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blamed “the international hate campaign of the liberal left,” while Italy’s Giorgia Meloni called it “a deep wound for democracy.”

This swift politicisation has in fact deepened divides, with experts warning that framing the death in martyrdom terms risks fuelling further violence.

The human toll

Behind the politics, violence and digital noise remains the wreckage of a young family. His wife Erika now faces raising two children who were close enough to hear the shot that killed their father. Public figures offered condolences and leaders across the political spectrum described it as a tragedy and warned against political violence.


A conclusion we should not have to write

Charlie Kirk’s assassination is more than a criminal case. It is a failure of security, a test of law enforcement credibility, and a mirror held up to the toxic speed of misinformation. The shooter is still free, and the questions are multiplying about safety, accountability, and how political violence is inflamed.

Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremonyGetty Images


The investigation will eventually name a suspect. But no arrest will erase the fact that a man was gunned down in front of his family, and that the aftermath, from false custody claims to viral lies, has made a fractured nation feel even more unstable. Not in abstract political terms, but in the daily lives of people who now fear rallies, campuses, and speech. That is the cost we can least afford to ignore.

investigationmisinformationsecurityshot deadcharlie kirk

Related News

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples
News

US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift
News

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race
News

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race

Nepal army hunts prisoners after mass jailbreaks in violent protests
News

Nepal army hunts prisoners after mass jailbreaks in violent protests

More For You

South Asian WW2 veterans

The commemoration event honoured two South Asian WW2 veterans who died this year, Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain.

X/@britishfuture

South Asian WW2 veterans honoured at London commemoration

TWO South Asian Second World War veterans were honoured at a commemoration event in London on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony paid tribute to Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt MBE and Sergeant Mohammad Hussain, who both died this year.

The event, hosted by British Future and Eastern Eye with support from the Royal British Legion, also launched My Family Legacy, a project to raise awareness of South Asian contributions in the world wars and preserve family stories for future generations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Radhakrishnan

Modi’s ruling coalition nominated Radhakrishnan, 68, who is the governor of the western state of Maharashtra, as its candidate for the post.

X/@narendramodi

India elects BJP’s CP Radhakrishnan as vice president

INDIAN lawmakers elected CP Radhakrishnan, a former parliamentarian from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the country’s new vice president on Tuesday. The election comes more than a month after the previous vice president resigned.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose term was to end in 2027, stepped down in July, citing health reasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Mandelson

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published. (Photo: Getty Images)

Peter Mandelson removed as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

PETER MANDELSON, the UK's ambassador to the United States, has been sacked over revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the government said.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that new messages showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

Keep ReadingShow less
High-stakes India–EU trade talks in New Delhi aim to break deadlock

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi in February

High-stakes India–EU trade talks in New Delhi aim to break deadlock

INDIA and the European Union are holding potentially decisive trade negotiations in New Delhi this week, seeking to resolve differences over agriculture, dairy and non-tariff barriers to meet an ambitious end of year deadline for a deal, Indian government and EU sources said.

New Delhi is seeking to deepen global partnerships after US president Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent last month over India’s Russian oil purchases, hitting exports such as textiles, leather and chemicals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood (Photo: Getty Images)

Calls grow for Shabana Mahmood to toughen settlement rules

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood is under pressure to immediately enforce stricter immigration rules as large numbers of migrants approach the point at which they can settle permanently in Britain.

Government figures revealed that from next year about 270,000 migrants will qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), the legal right to stay in the UK. The number is expected to rise sharply, reaching more than 600,000 by 2028, reported the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us