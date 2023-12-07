Charli XCX drops update on next project

Charli XCX (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known English singer and songwriter Charli XCX has shared an update on her upcoming project.

The 31-year-old recently graced the popular British Fashion Awards, where she was asked a few questions on the red carpet.

Talking about her forthcoming project, she said, “I finished a record but it’s not out. So, next year that will be out, and then I can say that’s my highlight.”

Recently, Charli XCX dropped two singles, “Speed Drive” from the film Barbie, and “In the City” with Sam Smith. Both singles received great response from listeners.

On the red carpet, Charli XCX was also asked about the highlight of her year. Responding to the question, she said, “Something came in my head and I was like ‘Oh. I don’t want to say that,’” which could have alluded to her recent engagement to singer, songwriter, producer, and the 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Earlier, she revealed on Instagram that she and George Daniel are engaged and will soon get married. “Charlie XCX and George Daniel are f**king for life!” stated the musician.

Their rep also confirmed the engagement news.

Within hours, the announcement earned several likes and comments from a number of the couple’s famous friends.

George’s bandmate Matty Healy commented, “I cry” in celebration of the sweet news, and Healy’s mum, television personality Denise Welch, added that she was “so happy” for the famous pair.

Singer Rita Ora commented and said she knew this would happen, and heiress Paris Hilton added some love heart emojis to the Instagram post.

Born on August 2, 1992, Charlotte Emma Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, started her singing career by posting her songs on the social media platform, Myspace. She was later discovered on the platform and was hired by warehouse raves.

