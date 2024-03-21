  • Thursday, March 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘The Real Serpent’ dives into the complex mind of Charles Sobhraj

Sobhraj’s life story has been the subject of books, documentaries, and even a television series.

The Real Serpent poster

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Charles Sobhraj, the cunning criminal dubbed The Real Serpent for his ability to evade capture, has captivated audiences with his chilling story.

The BBC drama series reintroduced his case, but tonight Channel 4 offers a new perspective – a documentary featuring Sobhraj himself.

Charles Sobhraj, also known as the Bikini Killer, the Splitting Killer, and the Serpent, was a cunning criminal who terrorised Southeast Asia in the 1970s. The experts believe he may have murdered at least 20 tourists.

Sobhraj, now 79, has spent nearly half his life behind bars. Recently released from a Nepalese prison after almost two decades, he agreed to be interviewed and challenged on the killings he’s linked to. This three-part documentary dives into the mind of this complex criminal.

Sobhraj’s life of crime began in his 20s. A French national born in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam), he drifted between France and Southeast Asia, committing petty crimes. He was imprisoned in Afghanistan for thefts targeting hippies, he escaped, leaving a trail of victims in his wake.

Early life

Sobhraj was born in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) in Vietnam in 1944. His parents were never married, and he had a difficult childhood, moving back and forth between France and Southeast Asia. He started committing crimes as a teenager and was first jailed in France in 1963.

He married a French woman named Chantal Compagnon, and they travelled together through Asia, often robbing tourists they met along the way.

How and when did he end up to become a serial killer?

He was intelligent and manipulative. He used his charm and good looks to gain people’s trust and then take advantage of them.

He and his accomplices drugged, robbed, and even murdered their victims, earning him the nickname “the Serpent” for his ability to evade capture. He enjoyed the notoriety and the media attention he received.

charles-sobhraj
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (Photo: Getty Images)

Later life

Sobhraj’s criminal network grew in the 1970s, with accomplices like Marie-Andrée Leclerc and Ajay Chowdhury, he preyed on tourists along the hippie trail in South Asia. He used to drug, and then rob later murdering his victims, Sobhraj earned his sinister nickname.

Sobhraj was eventually arrested in India in 1976 and sentenced to prison. He escaped a decade later but was recaptured. In the 2000s, he was convicted in Nepal for murders he committed in the 1970s.

He was released in 1997, he returned to Nepal in 2003, where he was finally convicted for murders committed in the 1970s.

Sobhraj’s life story has been the subject of books, documentaries, and even a television series. He remains a figure of fascination and revulsion, a reminder of the darkness that can lurk beneath a charming facade.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Sobhraj was released in December 2022 due to his age. He is now back in France, he remains a figure of fascination and revulsion. The upcoming documentary promises a deeper understanding of this notorious criminal and the crimes that continue to haunt him.

Related Stories

NEWS
Jordan Peele praises ‘Monkey Man’, says ‘Dev Patel created a world that’s gritty and tragic’
NEWS
‘Burnt Sugar’: Deepa Mehta says her next film is ‘about a woman serial killer’
NEWS
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor start filming ‘RC 16’
NEWS
10 Indian cities screening films showcasing LGBTQIA+ narratives
NEWS
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony
NEWS
Priyanka and Nick offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram temple with daughter Malti
NEWS
Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar collaborate with Prime Video on diverse projects
NEWS
Dhanush releases first poster of Ilaiyaraaja biopic
NEWS
Rajamouli attends ‘RRR’ special screening in Japan, receives gift from 83-year-old fan
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra unveils new production venture ‘Women of My Billion’
NEWS
Prime Video unveils 2024 India slate
NEWS
Prime Video teases new seasons of ‘Pataal Lok’, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Panchayat’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW