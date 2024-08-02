  • Friday, August 02, 2024
Eight men charged with child sex offenses in Calderdale

All eight men will appear at Bradford Crown Court next month

The alleged crimes took place in the Calderdale area between May 2006 and May 2009. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

EIGHT MEN have appeared in court facing serious charges of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

The men brought before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (2). They are accused of offences including rape and sexual assault.

The alleged crimes are said to have taken place in the Calderdale area between May 2006 and May 2009 against a girl aged between 13 and 15.

All eight men have been granted bail and will appear at Bradford Crown Court on 2 September.

Mohammed Adnan, 42, from Halifax, faces one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault. Shebhan Mohammed Ahmed, 41, also from Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Amazar Ali, 52, from Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child. Naveed Anjum, 48, is charged with one count of sexual activity with a child and Imran Hussain, 48, faces a charge of attempted rape.

Khalid Kamran, 33, from Leeds, is charged with one count of rape. Mohammed Faheem Mahmood, 39, is also charged with one count of rape, as is Adal Manaf, 46, both are from Halifax, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

