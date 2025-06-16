Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Leena Nair receives CBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle

Chanel’s India-born chief executive officer recognised for breaking barriers and reshaping the fashion industry on a global stage.

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Honored with CBE by Prince William at Windsor

Leena Nair honoured with CBE at Windsor Castle by Prince William

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Leena Nair, the India-born CEO of Chanel, was honoured with a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by Prince William at a ceremony held at Windsor Castle. The recognition, part of the 2025 King’s New Year Honours list, acknowledges her outstanding work in the global retail and consumer industry, particularly her strong leadership in steering one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses into a new era.

Nair’s rise to the top has been anything but conventional. When she was appointed as Chanel’s global CEO in 2022, she became the first non-white person to lead the 112-year-old French luxury brand. What made her journey even more unusual was her background, not in fashion, but in human resources. Before joining Chanel, she spent nearly 30 years at Unilever, eventually becoming its youngest-ever and first female Chief Human Resources Officer.

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Honored with CBE by Prince William at WindsorChanel CEO Leena Nair smiles after receiving the prestigious UK honourGetty Images


Driving growth and redefining Chanel’s future

Under her leadership, Chanel has posted impressive growth despite wider industry challenges. In 2023, the brand reported a 16% rise in revenue and nearly 11% increase in operating profit, expanding its footprint and hiring more than 36,000 people worldwide. She has also brought in new creative leadership, appointing designer Matthieu Blazy to shape Chanel’s next chapter.

Nair’s focus hasn’t just been on sales. She has championed sustainability through the company’s Mission 1.5° climate goals and increased the Fondation Chanel’s annual philanthropic budget to £80 million (₹8.5 billion).

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Honored with CBE by Prince William at WindsorBritish Asian trailblazer Leena Nair recognised for global leadershipGetty Images


From Kolhapur to Chanel: a story of grit and vision

Born in the small town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Nair was raised in a middle-class Indian household. She studied engineering before discovering her passion for human resources at XLRI Jamshedpur. At Unilever, she broke multiple barriers and led major inclusion efforts before taking the leap into fashion.

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Honored with CBE by Prince William at WindsorLeena Nair’s CBE adds to her growing influence in global luxury fashionGetty Images


Receiving the CBE places her alongside prominent British Asians like London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was also recognised recently. As Chanel prepares to move into its new London headquarters in 2026, Nair’s leadership is already being seen as a model for the next generation, proof that it’s possible to honour tradition while building a more inclusive future.

cbeceo of chanelcommander of the orderkings new year honoursprince williamunileverwindsor castlebritish asianleena nair

Related News

Air India CEO
Trending

Air India CEO’s crash statement draws plagiarism claims over striking similarity to US airline speech

Air India flight crash
UK

Leicester to observe silence for Air India crash victims during Rathayatra festival

Dua Lipa
Entertainment

Dua Lipa to headline Wembley Stadium for the first time with Radical Optimism tour

Mindhunter
Entertainment

Mindhunter might return as a film trilogy, but it's only ‘a chance’ for now, says Holt McCallany

More For You

uk-energy-bill-iStock

The discount is funded and distributed by energy companies across England, Scotland and Wales, but the government decides who qualifies. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock)

Millions more to get £150 off energy bills under new Warm Home Discount rules

MILLIONS of households in Britain will receive £150 off their energy bills this winter after the government changed the eligibility rules for the Warm Home Discount.

People on means-tested benefits will now automatically qualify for the discount, regardless of their property's size or energy score. This change is expected to extend support to 2.7 million additional households, including nearly a million with children.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sisters drown in Snowdonia pools during trip with friends

Haleema Zahid

Sisters drown in Snowdonia pools during trip with friends

TWO sisters studying at the University of Chester have drowned in mountain pools while visiting Snowdonia with university friends, an inquest has heard.

Hajra Zahid, 29, and Haleema Zahid, 25, were pulled from the water at the Watkin Pools at Eryri in the Nant Gwynant area of Gwynedd on June 11.

Keep ReadingShow less
Croydon couple dies in Air India crash after baby shower trip

Vaibhav Patel and his wife Jinal Goswami

Croydon couple dies in Air India crash after baby shower trip

A YOUNG couple from Croydon were among those killed in last week's devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, it has been confirmed.

Vaibhav Patel, 29, and his pregnant wife Jinal Goswami, 27, died when their flight crashed just moments after takeoff on June 12. Goswami was seven months pregnant with the couple's first child, reports said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iran-Israel-clash-Reuters

Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran on June 18, 2025.

Reuters

Israel hits nuclear reactors in Iran; hospital struck in retaliation

ISRAEL launched airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities on Thursday, while Iranian missiles damaged an Israeli hospital, escalating the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue its campaign until Iran's nuclear programme is destroyed. “The tyrants of Tehran will pay the full price,” he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump

Trump said he was honoured to meet Munir and that they discussed Iran, noting that Pakistan had deep knowledge of the country.

Getty Images

Trump hosts Asim Munir, again claims role in ending India-Pakistan conflict

PRESIDENT Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday, a rare meeting that appeared to deepen disagreement with India over Trump’s recent remarks about mediating the India-Pakistan conflict.

This was the first time a US president hosted Pakistan’s army chief at the White House without senior Pakistani civilian officials. Munir is widely regarded as the most influential figure in Pakistan.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc