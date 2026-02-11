Chandrika Tandon hails India's AI push ahead of India AI Impact Summit

Highlights

India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in New Delhi from February 16-20, first global AI summit in Global South.

Chandrika Tandon and husband donate 100 crore rupees to establish AI school at IIM Ahmedabad.

New school to focus on translational research across agriculture, healthcare, and education sectors.

India's upcoming global Artificial Intelligence summit demonstrates the nation's serious commitment to AI development and will create opportunities for international collaboration, according to prominent Indian American business leader Chandrika Tandon.

The Grammy-award winning artist and distinguished philanthropist described prime minister Narendra Modi's government efforts to prioritise AI as "stunningly impressive".

New Delhi will host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16-20, focusing on principles of 'People, Planet, and Progress'.

"I applaud this whole notion that we are trying to use AI to benefit all sectors of society, and that has been a stated goal of 'Viksit Bharat'," Tandon told PTI.

The summit brings together government, industry, and leading academic figures globally, creating opportunities beyond formal agendas.

"It also signals to the world that India is serious about AI. Given the demographic dividend that we have as a country, it's a tremendous opportunity," she said.

Groundbreaking educational initiative

Weeks before the summit, Tandon and husband Ranjan Tandon signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for establishing the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence through a 100 crore rupee endowment.

The IIMA alumna termed the initiative a "real milestone for India", representing the first such school within a management institution.

"The focus will be on translational research to look at how AI is going to affect different segments of management, different functions, and different industrial verticals," she explained.

The school will emphasise F.I.R.E principles - foundational partnerships, impact, research, and education while focusing on critical, ethical, and emotional thinking.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence the school will boost India's AI capabilities and democratise AI access.

Tandon, former McKinsey partner and founder of Tandon Capital Associates, emphasised learnings from India will hold global relevance.

"AI is redefining territories, business, and society. We're going to have to think carefully about impact on security, productivity, and the future of work," she stated.