Chak De India helmer to make a comeback

Filmmaker Shimit Amin, known for calling the shots for such critically and commercially successful films as Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) Chak De India (2007) and Rocket Singh – Salesman Of The Year (2009), is set to make his directorial comeback with a Yash Raj Films’ production.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that Amin is ready with the script of his comeback film. “Shimit Amin has a script ready and he thinks this is the right time get the film on floors. Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, that had backed Chak De India and Rocket Singh – Salesman Of The Year, will be producing this film.”

The source goes on to add, “Yash Raj Films is completing 50 years in 2020. As part of the celebrations, they will be announcing some exciting and big-budget films to mark the occasion. Shimit Amin’s next would be one of those films that will be proudly launched by Aditya Chopra and team. They have immense trust in his potential and are extremely happy with his earlier two films with their esteemed banner.”

“With most directors, one can guess what kind of film it will be since they often operate in one kind of genre. But when it comes to Shimit Amin, you just can’t assume anything. All his three films were drastically diverse. Ab Tak Chhappan was about underworld and Mumbai police. Chak De India dealt with hockey while Rocket Singh – Salesman Of The Year was one-of-its-kind-film on corporate structure. Moreover, YRF has fiercely kept all details under wraps. So, it’s next to impossible to find out any more details. What is confirmed, however, is that Shimit Amin’s next with YRF is on,” the source says in conclusion.

An official announcement is highly awaited.