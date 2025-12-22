Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

A walking guide to central London’s Christmas lights

From Regent Street angels to Covent Garden’s towering tree, discover central London’s festive streets, the quieter detours, and practical tips for the perfect evening walk.

Central London Christmas lights walking guide

The Christmas light walks in central London that still feel festive

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Regent Street’s angel lights remain London’s most recognisable display.
  • Oxford Street and Selfridges deliver classic spectacle and window storytelling.
  • Carnaby Street offers colour, creativity and a lighter crowd.
  • Covent Garden works best as a final stop, not a starting point.
  • Southbank adds atmosphere if you want space and river views.

London’s Christmas lights aren’t at their best when you’re rushing between shops. They work when you walk, look up, and let the city set the pace. After dark in December, central London softens, and the right streets suddenly feel like Christmas again.

These are the walks that get it right, from the big names to the quieter detours.

Central London Christmas lights walking guide The Christmas light walks in central London that still feel festive Getty Images



  1. Regent Street: the “Spirit of Christmas” walk

Regent Street sets the tone every year. The angel canopies stretch the full length of the street, suspended above traffic and shoppers, and they’re designed to be seen on foot. Start near Oxford Circus and walk south towards Piccadilly for the best views. Flagship stores light their façades carefully, and there are often small performances or seasonal pop-ups along the way. On select dates, Regent Street hosts its Festive Mile events, when traffic is restricted and the atmosphere lifts another notch.

Best time: just after dusk, before the late-evening rush.



  1. Oxford Street and the Selfridges windows

Oxford Street is busy, but its star canopy still delivers a sense of arrival. The real pause comes at Selfridges. The department store’s Christmas windows are treated like short films because they’re themed, detailed and deliberately paced. In recent years, the façade has hosted timed light shows in the early evening, which is best for anyone willing to stop rather than rush past. John Lewis nearby adds quieter, story-led displays.

Best route: Bond Street station towards Tottenham Court Road.



  1. Carnaby Street: “All Is Bright”

Carnaby’s strength is contrast. The lighting here is bold, colourful and playful, with sculptural elements rather than traditional strings. The street is pedestrianised, which immediately softens the experience. Kingly Court and the surrounding lanes add smaller displays and decorated shopfronts, making this feel like a pocket-sized detour rather than a main event.

Best time: early evening, once the LEDs fully stand out.



  1. Covent Garden: lights, tree and piazza

Covent Garden does Christmas theatrically. A towering tree anchors the piazza, surrounded by oversized baubles, chandeliers and warm white lighting. Market stalls, cafés and street performers fill the space. Seven Dials nearby offers a calmer extension if the main square feels too busy. Also, this works best as a destination at the end of a walk, not the beginning.

Best use: finish your route here.



  1. Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square

Trafalgar Square’s Norwegian Christmas tree is simple and symbolic, so it's a short but meaningful stop. From there, Leicester Square adds movement with fairy lights, wooden stalls and, in some years, a temporary ice rink and market. It’s lively rather than cosy, but it fits naturally into a West End loop.

Best pairing: Regent Street to Covent Garden routes.



Planning notes

  • Allow two to three hours for a full central loop with stops.
  • Weeknights are noticeably calmer than weekends.
  • Lights usually stay on into early January.
  • Comfortable shoes matter more than anything else


The last word?

Don’t treat London’s Christmas lights as a checklist. Pick a route, walk it slowly, and let one street surprise you. The best moments aren’t always the loudest ones, right? It's always that quiet side lane, a shop window you didn’t plan to stop at, or the point when the city finally feels still for a few minutes. That’s when it feels like Christmas.

oxford streetregent streettrafalgar squarelondon christmas lights

Related News

jonathan mayer
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict
Culture

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict

Sophie Kinsella
Literature

Sophie Kinsella, author of the 'Shopaholic' series, dies after turning her cancer diagnosis into last book

Liverpool Beatles Museum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

More For You

Nnena Kalu

Kalu accepting the award on Tuesday night

JAMES SPEAKMAN/PA

Why Nnena Kalu's Turner Prize win divides critics and sparks debate over neurodiverse artists

Highlights:

  • Nnena Kalu has won the 2025 Turner Prize.
  • First artist with a learning disability to do so.
  • Works in tape, cardboard, fabric, VHS and plastic.
  • Judges picked her for the art itself, not her disability.
  • Exhibition at Cartwright Hall.

Nnena Kalu, 59, has won the 2025 Turner Prize. She is the first artist with a learning disability to win the award. The Scottish-born, London-based artist works in bright, abstract forms. Her sculptures and drawings use tape, fabric, cardboard, plastic and even VHS tape. The decision has divided critics while highlighting the contribution of neurodiverse artists in Britain.

Nnena Kalu Kalu accepting the award on Tuesday night JAMES SPEAKMAN/PA

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us