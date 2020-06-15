Celebrities offer exclusive video call to fundraise for Barnardo’s

Boxing world-champion Amir Khan, comedian John Bishop and BAFTA-nominee Jason Isaacs have joined hands with leading children’s charity Barnardo’s for the ‘Fifteen Minutes with Fame’ prize draw to raise money for the Covid 19 appeal.

They are offering members of the public the chance to win a 15 minute exclusive video call with these stars. More big names will follow in the coming weeks, a statement said.

Each entry costs £5 and proceeds go to the Barnardo’s emergency appeal, to help the charity continue its vital work supporting vulnerable families across the UK during the crisis.

Amir Khan said: “As a long-time Barnardo’s ambassador, I want to do anything I can to make sure that this incredible charity can continue to support vulnerable children all over the UK.

To enter all people need to do is Text FAME KHAN, FAME ISAACS or FAME BISHOP to 72020 or go to this link on the Givergy website. Free entry is also allowed via the postal details.

Jason Isaacs said: “The work that Barnardo’s does with vulnerable children is vital at this time of crisis. That’s why I’m so pleased to offer a video call with me, in which I will host a Harry Potter quiz for the winner and their friends to put their knowledge to the test, ultimately proving unequivocally who the biggest fan is!”

John Bishop said: “Barnardo’s does incredible work with vulnerable children all across the UK, so I’m pleased to be able to offer a one on one video chat to raise money for their coronavirus appeal.

“The money raised will go towards Barnardo’s vital work – plus you’ll get the chance to have a chat with me! So go on, enter the draw today.”

“The vulnerable children Barnardo’s supports need us now more than ever. We’re working round the clock to adapt our vital services, so we can continue to help children and families – whether face to face, on the phone or through an App,” said Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan.

“I’m so grateful to our fantastic ambassadors and supporters, and to everyone bidding for 15 Minutes with Fame. The funds raised will help make sure we can support vulnerable children through this crisis.”