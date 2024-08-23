Celebrating Saira Banu: 20 facts about the legendary leading lady on her 80th birthday

From a stunning debut in Junglee to her marriage with the late icon, Dilip Kumar, the popular actress has had a journey filled with remarkable moments

Saira Banu

By: Asjad Nazir

LEGENDARY actress Saira Banu followed up a fantastic debut in the hit musical Junglee (1961), with a fabulous film career filled with blockbusters.

Her charm, beauty and striking screen presence were so alluring that she married Bollywood’s biggest star at the time, Dilip Kumar, and became one half of a formidable power couple.

Born in 1944, the Hindi cinema icon celebrates her 80th birthday on August 23.

Eastern Eye marks the milestone with 20 facts about her career and personal life.