CBFC clears trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

By: Mohnish Singh







Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles, is one of the most-awaited films of 2021. If you were waiting to see the trailer of the film before its release, here is an exciting piece of news for you!

According to reports, CBFC has cleared the theatrical trailer of the film. The certification was granted to the trailer on March 24, 2021. And if all goes well, it will be unveiled in a couple of days from now.

“Some time back, the producers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri – submitted the theatrical trailer at the Central Board of Film Certification for certification. Last week, the CBFC passed the trailer without any cuts and with a U/A certificate. The total length of the trailer is 2 minutes 43 seconds,” a source in the know informs a publication.







Last month, a source had said, “The theatrical trailer is very well-cut. It comprises all the massy elements of the film right from Salman Khan’s dialoguebaazi, action, rivalry with Randeep Hooda, romance with Disha Patani, etc. Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat this Eid.”

With coronavirus cases rising again in India, a number of filmmakers have postponed their films. Will Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai face a similar fate? “It is a wait and watch situation for every film right now and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is no exception. As of now, the plan is on to bring it on Eid,” concludes the source.

The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, is set for its theatrical bow on May 13, 2021.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





