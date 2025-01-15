Catherine, Princess of Wales says she is in remission from cancer

Skip to content
By Eastern EyeJan 15, 2025
CATHERINE, Princess of Wales, has revealed she is in remission from cancer. The announcement came during a visit on Tuesday to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she was treated.

She and her husband, Prince William, met staff and patients at the specialist cancer centre.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," the princess wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her hospital visit.

She expressed gratitude to the Royal Marsden for the care she received over the past year, saying: "My heartfelt thanks go to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

The couple's visit coincided with their announcement as joint patrons of the hospital. Catherine noted her hope to support groundbreaking research, clinical excellence, and patient and family wellbeing in her new role. "We might save many more lives and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she said.

In a statement, Kensington Palace described the visit as deeply meaningful for Catherine, who turned 43 last week.

The princess was first diagnosed with an unspecified cancer last March and shared that she underwent chemotherapy. She announced in September that she had completed treatment and was working to stay "cancer free."

Reflecting on her diagnosis, Catherine shared in a video message last year that "life as you know it can change in an instant" and described the previous nine months as "incredibly tough."

On Tuesday, she wrote: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

This was the first time details about where Catherine was treated were shared publicly. The Royal Marsden, which opened in 1851, is the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer treatment and research.

(With inputs from AFP)

