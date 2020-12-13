Carnegie India organises global technology summit

Carnegie India’s global technology summit, co-hosted by India’s external affairs ministry, will be held from December 14-18.







The virtual summit will be inaugurated with a keynote address by India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Experts from around the world will address critical questions on technology and its place in today’s fast-changing global order during the summit which focuses on the geopolitics of technology.

The prominent speakers include Indian minister Piyush Goyal, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Paul Fletcher, Australia’s minister for communications, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist, WHO, Ajit Mohan, vice president and MD, India, Facebook, Kris Gopalakrishnan,former executive vice-chairman, Infosys and Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India.







“We are incredibly pleased that the global technology summit 2020 will bring together important voices from all over the world, to deliberate on transformative issues that have the potential to impact every citizen’s life,” said Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India.

For more details- www.carnegieindia.org/GTS2020, https://vconfex.com/2020-global-technology-summit

Founded in 2016, Carnegie India focuses primarily on three interrelated programs-technology and society, political economy, and security studies.











