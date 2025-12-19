Cardiff Sri Lankan takeaway and Indian restaurant fined £22,549 over food safety failures

Skip to content
Dec 19, 2025
Highlights

  • Dead mouse and droppings discovered in food preparation areas at both Cardiff premises.
  • JS Local Ltd and director Jerurasa Senjoansrajah fined for "serious failings" in food safety management.
  • Businesses voluntarily closed after posing "imminent risk to public health" in September and December 2024.

A Sri Lankan takeaway and Indian restaurant in Cardiff caused an "imminent risk to public health" and were forced to shut down after food inspectors discovered a dead mouse, droppings and uncovered raw meat on the premises.

Rasathi Sri Lankan Takeaway and Chennai Dosa in Canton, both owned by JS Local Ltd, committed "serious failings" in food safety management, Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard.

The business and its operator and director Jerurasa Senjoansrajah were fined a total of £22,549 following inspections in September and December 2024.

On 4 September 2024, inspectors requested basic food safety paperwork from Rasathi Sri Lankan including pest control records, allergy documentation and staff training certificates but the operator failed to provide any information.

JS Local Ltd voluntarily closed the business due to public health risks identified by Cardiff Council's environmental health officers.

By December (4), the premises had been converted into a food storage facility for Chennai Dosa, where inspectors discovered widespread rodent infestation.

Mouse droppings were found in food preparation areas, while the body of a dead mouse lay on the kitchen floor. Containers of raw meat and tubs of uncovered food were discovered on shelves in the walk-in refrigerator, alongside dirty equipment and unrefrigerated food.

Court action taken

A closure notice was briefly revoked on December (6) after deep cleaning and pest proofing, but poor food storage and continued pest activity led to enforcement action.

Senjoansrajah was fined £3,072, ordered to pay £1,084 in costs and a £1,229 victim surcharge. JS Local Ltd was fined £16,080 and ordered to pay £1,084 in costs. His wife Saromina Senjoansrajah, who was previously a director, resigned following the action.

Cardiff councillor Norma Mackie told BBC that the conditions "posed a clear and immediate risk to the public."

She added "Basic requirements such as effective pest control, thorough cleaning, and robust food safety management were not in place. Businesses handling high risk foods, including rice, chicken, mutton, fish and eggs, must have effective pest control."

cardiff public health food safety violations food safety

