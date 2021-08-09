Caparo India launches new website

FILE PHOTO: British industrialist and the Caparo Group chief Lord Swraj Paul. (Photo: SENA VIDANAGAMA/AFP/Getty Images).

By: Sattwik Biswal

CAPARO has launched its newly designed website for India on July 27.

Caparo is a leading diversified business group with interests in design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products for the Automobile and Engineering industries.

Founded in 1968 by Lord Paul of Marylebone, and managed by the Paul family, the Caparo Group is one of the largest 100 per cent single family-owned business.

The newly designed website would reflect the strong legacy of Caparo, its values and core capabilities.

“All our efforts have been made to make this new website look more dynamic with enhanced user experience and at the same time being more Informative for the visitors and our prospective stakeholders,” the company said.

Caparo India have Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa and Asif Ibrahim joining as advisors to the Boards, along with industry stalwart Hemant Luthra.

Moreover, with his extensive knowledge and experience as both CFO & CEO of automotive and farm vehicle industry – Pravin Shah will join Caparo as its executive director.