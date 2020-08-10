Caparo group company wins global award for innovation

BRITISH INDUSTRIALIST Lord Swraj Paul-owned Caparo group company has won a global award for innovation.

The Bull Moose Tube Company (BMT), a Caparo Bull Moose subsidiary, has won the Fastmarkets Global Awards for steel excellence, one of the most recognizable awards, in the best innovation – product category on July 23.

The company emerged winners from among 71 finalists across the world for its Hydrologic Sprinkler Pipe. The company’s advanced metallurgy has imparted a stainless steel alloy layer onto the interior and exterior diameters of a low carbon steel core creating an ultra-smooth surface that reduces resistance and pressure loss of water carried by the pipe.

The product development was centered on a new spatially optimised diffusion alloy that is permanently bonded to the steel’s surface. It will help customers in reduction in material, labor and associated hardware costs as it provides high stainless-steel pipe performance in a more economical, easier-to-handle form, a company statement said.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognised for our innovation in Hydrologic Sprinkler Pipe,” said Thomas A Modrowski, president & ceo.

“The team’s dedication to excellence and innovation earned this honor for our Company and demonstrates that success happens in an atmosphere of teamwork and collaboration among employees and with business partners and customers.”

Mark Abernathy, manager field application engineer for BMT and project lead, said: “This achievement acknowledges BMT’s commitment and capability to continuously improve product performance and be a leader in responding to industry needs.”

Based in Chesterfield, Missouri, BMT operates from seven plants – six in the US and one in Canada. It offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America.

Owned by the Lord Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968. It operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East.