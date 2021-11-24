Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283

CRICKET

Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

New Zealand will not start as favourites despite facing an Indian team missing several key players, skipper Kane Williamson said Wednesday, as the world’s two top-ranked teams geared up for a spin battle in their first Test.

Hosts India have rested skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami while opener K.L. Rahul was ruled out of the two-Test series on Tuesday after a leg injury.

New Zealand are the number one Test side and reigning World Test champions but are still wary of the hosts, who have often proved formidable in home conditions.

“I don’t think we are favourites,” Williamson said on the eve of the first Test in Kanpur.

“One of the key strengths of Indian cricket is its depth. India has great knowledge of their own conditions, we know the challenge is a big one.”

Williamson led his side to an eight-wicket win against India at the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton in June, which the hosts will be looking to avenge.

New Zealand have packed their squad with five spinners and are considering playing as many as three of them in the match.

“As we have seen in this part of the world, the spin component has been very large and it has played a big role in changing the complexion of the game,” said Williamson.

“I am sure throughout the whole series, the spin component will be a factor and it will be no different in Kanpur. It will be all about assessing the conditions as quickly as possible.”

India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane said his side would miss the first-choice players but their replacements were willing to stand up and be counted.

“It’s an opportunity for youngsters to back themselves and play with freedom,” said Rahane.

He brushed aside concerns over his own patchy form, saying he was just one game away from hitting a big score.

“What I am concerned about is how I can contribute to the team. You cannot score a hundred each time you come out to bat.”

Rahane, 33, scored a Test century in December but failed to impress in the following home and away series against England. In the WTC final, he made 49 and 15.

The skipper did not reveal his team combination for the Kanpur match but confirmed that batsman Shreyas Iyer would be making his Test debut Thursday.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Panesar gets Middlesex talent-spotting role
HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan dropped from BBC Ashes commentary team amid racism row
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive: ‘Unfinished business’ as India, New Zealand renew Test rivalry
CRICKET
Third former Essex player alleges he suffered racist abuse
HEADLINE STORY
All 18 English cricket counties have racism complaints
CRICKET
Research shows British cricketers more likely to play elite level than Asians
HEADLINE STORY
Javid urges cricket board to do more amid racism scandal
CRICKET
India hammer New Zealand to clinch T20 series
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket bodies unite to tackle racism
CRICKET
Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic exchange
CRICKET
Hales apologises for 2009 image of him in blackface
CRICKET
Ashwin says too early to comment on Dravid’s coaching style
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Panesar gets Middlesex talent-spotting role
Vaughan dropped from BBC Ashes commentary team amid racism row
Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
US says deal reached with India on digital tax
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE