Website Logo
  • Friday, May 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Anushka Sharma to honour women in cinema with Kate Winslet

Anushka on Thursday also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is set to mark her Cannes Film Festival debut alongside Titanic actress Kate Winslet.

As per a source, Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actress Kate Winslet.

Anushka on Thursday also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Sharma’s trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world, France.

She is one of India’s all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following. Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation and has several blockbusters under her belt. She personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

She has built a lasting legacy through her body of work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer wanting to change the representation of women in society, and also as a human being who has always stood for those in need through her non-profit that has tirelessly worked to aid and upskill people of India for over a decade!

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff lock Eid 2024 for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt shares unseen glimpse from MET Gala 2023
Entertainment
Shah Rukh’s Pathaan gearing up for Bangladesh release
Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release
Entertainment
When Ranveer Singh met ‘fellow gooner’ Idris Elba
Entertainment
Fans declare Ranveer Singh’s chat with Arsenal legends as ‘best interview ever’
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh attends Arsenal-Chelsea Premier League derby clash
Entertainment
Shah Rukh and Salman to shoot for Tiger 3 special sequence on this…
Entertainment
Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt poses with Indian fashion designer Prabal Gurung
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she idolises Angelina Jolie
Entertainment
Women’s bodies precious, the more covered they are the better they will be:…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut bats for same-sex marriages in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW