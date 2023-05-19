Cannes 2023: Madhur Bhandarkar shares fan moment with Michael Douglas

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27.

It’s a fan moment for Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar as he meets Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas at the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker dropped the picture with Douglas and wrote, “My Fan moment with the charismatic and legendary @michaelkirkdouglas sir at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.”

Madhur Bhandarkar who was part of the Indian Pavilion Inauguration at Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L.Murugan, Khushbu Sundar, Sara Ali Khan, Guneet Monga, and Vijay Varma met Douglas during the event. Douglas was felicitated by India Pavilion at Cannes on Thursday.

He was welcomed to the India Pavilion by Union Minister L Murugan. Sharing pictures from his meeting with the legendary star, Murugan tweeted, “Delighted to meet legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas at India Pavillion #CannesFilmFestival2023. Had a wonderful discussion with him on a range of topics- Indian movies’ growing reach from Local to Global.”

Murugan also invited Douglas to attend the upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa in November this year. “Also apprised him about upcoming 54th #IFFI, Goa India’s biggest film festival,” he tweeted.

During the meeting, Douglas expressed his love for India. He said he has been to India before and his wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, loves the country and is a “pretty good Bollywood dancer”.

“I’m very impressed with the energy, imagination, and creativity. As somebody who watches the news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking,” Douglas said.

Douglas received the honorary Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. He also received a lengthy standing ovation as he cruised on stage in Bunuel theatre to chair a masterclass session where he broke down his career as an actor and producer, Deadline reported. Opening the session, Douglas said that he has a long history with the Cannes Film Festival, which began with his father, Kirk, who met his stepmother Anna at the festival.

