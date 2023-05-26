Website Logo
  • Friday, May 26, 2023
Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma makes her red carpet debut

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress.

Anushka Sharma

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Friday made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and truly made heads turn with her stunning look. She wore an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown which has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.

The actor paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

Anushka completed her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look.

A fan page had shared a video where she can be seen walking down the stairs. In another video, she can be seen waving to the paps.

Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actor Kate Winslet.

Anushka also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Sharma’s trip to the festival which is now taking place in the fashion capital of the world, France.

Apart from Anushka, Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur made their debut at the prestigious podium this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dazzled on the red carpet. Now, all eyes are fixed on Anushka’s debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen in her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is directed by Prosit Roy.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

