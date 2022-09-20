Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Canelo Alvarez reveals he was ‘scared’ after seeing Amir Khan falling to the floor

Khan said that being struck by Canelo was like being ‘hit by a baseball bat’.

Amir Khan (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has revealed that he was ‘scared’ during his fight with Britain’s Amir Khan in 2016 after seeing Khan falling to the floor, according to a media report.

Alvarez, 32, emerged winner in a six-round fight at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in May 2016 as he defended the WBC middleweight title.

He won the match with a vicious knockout. He floored Khan with an overhand in the sixth round.

Reports said that Khan collapsed to the canvas in sickening fashion and he stared up at the ceiling vacantly. Referee Kenny Bayless quickly waved off the fight.

“With Amir Khan, he scared me a little, I felt a bit worried,” Canelo told in an interview. “I actually went over to see if he was okay, it was the natural reaction. The knockout was too strong, and on top of that, when he fell to the canvas he twisted his neck badly. So, I thought something more than a knockout had happened.”

The win in 2016 was Canelo’s fifth victory in a row after he lost to Floyd Mayweather. It was the only defeat of the Mexican’s professional career until he was outpointed by Dmitry Bivol.

Meanwhile, while speaking about the fight, Khan said that being struck by Canelo was like being ‘hit by a baseball bat’.

According to the British boxer, Canelo’s gloves, the Everlast MX, could be the reason behind his powerful punches.

He added that he could not wear the same gloves as his hands were too brittle.

“Every glove is different. When I fought Canelo, he had the Everlast horsehair gloves on. When I put my hand in, it was like pushing to the wall, but you’re going to damage your hand as well. They were solid. It was like being hit with a baseball bat,” he said earlier.

Last week, Alvarez dominated Gennady Golovkin over 12 rounds to retain his undisputed super-middleweight crown.

All three judges were in agreement during the fight, scoring it 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 for Alvarez.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

